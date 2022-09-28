8 coffee influencers on Instagram you should follow for all things coffee

As of today, Instagram has more than 154 million posts tagged as #coffee. One of the highest consumed and most Instagrammed beverages, coffee is so much more than just a cup of beverage. These coffee influencers on Instagram are perfect to follow if you are a coffee lover.

If you are someone who starts their day with coffee and then sneaks in several cups throughout the day, you are at the right place. From coffee recipes and fancy latte art to pretty wallpaper-worthy coffee clicks, these coffee influencers have it all on their feed. All you need to do? Just scroll through their feed and let your love for a coffee brew.

Coffee influencers on Instagram you should follow

Indian Coffee Culture

Their website reads, “This is a collective of all things coffee.” And they are right. Run by Paul, who is an SCA-certified roaster and Barista coffee consultant and a Barista trainer. Indian Coffee Culture encourages all sorts of conversations, recipes, events, interviews, products, classes, reviews and just any topic revolving around coffee. If you want to stay updated on the coffee scene in India, this is one of the best coffee influencers on Instagram you should follow right away.

Follow @indiancoffeeculture

7am Coffee Club

This is a coffee influencer whose Instagram feed is full of aesthetically pleasing coffee recipes. Who should follow 7am Coffee Club? Someone who cannot kickstart their day without coffee. But also someone who is bored of the same old cup of coffee every morning. On this page, there are 75+ coffee recipes at the time of writing this, all of them unique and different. Even if you are not a coffee person, you will be tempted to try all the recipes here.

Follow @7amcoffeeclub

Coffee Bae 97

If coffee is your bae, head over to Coffee Bae 97’s Instagram page. Another coffee influencer on Instagram for an array of coffee recipes, this feed looks like a coffee rainbow. She has the most colourful recipes with matcha, kombuchas, caramel, peppermint, blue pea syrups, coffee gummy bears, and more. Craving a fancy coffee recipe? You know where to head to.

Follow @coffeebae97

Jim Seven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Hoffmann (@jimseven)

Whether you are a coffee amateur or a coffee fanatic, you cannot not follow this coffee influencer on Instagram. James Hoffmann, a coffee book author and former World Barista Champion, has built the perfect educational Insta feed for all things coffee. From coffee gear and brewing methods to coffee history, you will find it all here! With 315K+ followers, this is the holy grail for all coffee enthusiasts.

Follow @jimseven

Milk Teamali

You can find entire breakfast spreads on this Instagram page, but what is a breakfast that doesn’t start with coffee? No one seems to understand this better than Amali, whose Insta feed is all things coffee, and also fancy breakfast ideas. From croissants to a strawberry cream sandwich, she has it all, but her coffee recipes need a shoutout. A purple drink with vanilla sweet cream, rose matcha latte with dango, tiramisu latte- this page is a treasure trove!

Follow @milkteamali

Where is Scott Rao

A coffee writer and consultant with decades of experience in the coffee industry, this is one of the most talked-about coffee influencers on Instagram that you will find. An eclectic mix of tips, tricks, and product reviews, this is the ideal influencer to follow for all coffee geeks. If you want to take your home brewing to the next level, you might want to scroll through Scott Rao’s feed.

Follow @whereisscottrao

The Coffee Nomad

Clubbing wanderlust and love for coffee on one Instagram page, The Coffee Nomad is based in Seoul, Korea, but travels the world to explore cup of joe, one at a time. From sipping coffee in hills of a Bolivian plantation, to enjoying a brew in Bali, or treating herself to a perfect latte at an American cafe, this coffee influencer on Instagram is all about compelling narratives and brilliant photography.

Follow @thecoffeenomad

Coffee ‘n Clothes

Ever thought you could club your love for fashion and coffee on one Instagram handle? Well, this one does that and how! A haven for fashionistas, this is a coffee influencer on Instagram whose feed is brimming with beautiful lattes and designer outfits. From fashionistas drinking their coffees in expensive designer outfits to Gucci lattes and Hermès bags, follow this page to make a statement and turn heads wherever you go.

Follow @coffeenclothes

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Tyler Nix