The “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it” has set the Internet aflame

If you’re on TikTok, then there’s no doubt you’ve heard this as an audio or seen the actual clip. Everyone is in agreement though: “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it” is the drink of the season and it’s all thanks to House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy.

The Internet has been going crazy the past couple of days over a clip of Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon, saying their drink of choice. People have tweeted and combusted into flames. Others have cried. What’s certain is that everyone has replayed the clip over and over again, absolutely “stunned” at D’Arcy’s gravelly velvet voice that has sent knees shaking.

Watch Emma D’Arcy say their drink of choice: a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it

True to form, the Internet had a lot to say about the drink order and D’Arcy’s delivery. Here are just a few reactions and memes to give you the gist.

The bartender while you order your Negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/YUoV4etfXU — gabrielle korn (@Gabrielle_Korn) October 9, 2022

Alicent leans close to Rhaenyra.

There’s silence— no words big enough to fill the chasm of pain formed between the once friends.

Alicent turns away, but then she hears it, the words she’s been waiting for, barely audible… A Negroni… sbagliato… with Prosecco in it. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/XKtM9YUO0O — Ashly Perez 🤙🏽 (@itsashlyperez) October 10, 2022

Sexual orientation: ⚪️Gay

⚪️Straight

⚪️Bi

⚫️A negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/aqHGz3HLjJ — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) October 10, 2022

if the words “a Negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it” mean anything to you you may be entitled to compensation — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) October 8, 2022

bartenders when asked how many negroni sbagliato with prosecco in its they’ve made this weekend pic.twitter.com/HbROyejhol — T (@trinawatters) October 9, 2022

oh nothing, just thinking about emma’s negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/712yu3DgkX — mina 🎃 (@axolotl_grl) October 10, 2022

On my way to order a Negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/hGpfSkJ5oP — savaerys (@savtargaryen) October 11, 2022

