Hidden bars: The coolest speakeasies in Hong Kong

Have you found them all?

Between 1920 and early 1930s, the sale of alcoholic beverages was constitutionally banned in America, and owners had to evade the law by hiding their liquor to avoid violating the Volstead Act during the prohibition era. Those sneakily visiting a concealed bar where instructed to “speak easy” to avoid detection, a turn of phrase that has since established the modern, intentionally hidden haunts that are now known as “speakeasies.” A century later and hidden bars are a quintessential part of the 21st century bar culture.

With its vibrant bar scene, it comes as no surprise that Hong Kong holds a little mystery in its nightlife, too. Whether its hidden underground, requires secret passwords, or a bar within a bar, there are plenty of magical under-the-radar must-visits across the city. Here are out favourite speakeasies in Hong Kong…

Hidden bars and speakeasies in Hong Kong:

Room 309

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROOM 309 (@room309hk)

Situated in the heart of Central, boutique hotel The Pottinger hosts an out-of-the-ordinary hotel room – a secret bar. Ask reception at the Pottinger for a key to Room 309 to visit the fashionably discreet cocktail bar. Catering for an intimate affair of only 20 people, the menu features an array of ‘invisible cocktails’ without any colour and ‘R309 Golden Key Classics’ that offer traditional drink favourites, all in the name of hotel suites.

Room 309, 3/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong. (Main entrance is located on 21 Stanley Street.)

The Diplomat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diplomat HK (@thediplomathk)

Hidden in plain sight in Pottinger Street’s H Code, this speakeasy provides a collection of reimagined cocktails such as the Chocolate Vieux Carré. Tucked away within the centre of the bar is an invitation-only pink speakeasy, ‘The Diplomat Social Club’. Exuding Soho House-style restrictions with its no photo rule and three guests policy, this members-only club features an exclusive drinks menu and a more intimate interior, juxtaposing its open front.

The Diplomat, Shop 1, LG/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Mizunara: The Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mizunara: The Library (@mizunarathelibrary)

Ironically enough, Mizunara translates in Japanese to “a library for whiskey”, which the bar is notable for. This Japanese-themed bar transports you to Japan with its Japanese Oak Wood (mizunara) furniture, Japanese garden and award-winning Masahiko Endo’s crafted whiskey cocktails. The whiskey collection spans from all corners of the world, including Ireland, India and Taiwan, among others.

Mizunara, 4/F, Kiu Yin Building, 361–363 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

001

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 001 (@001.hk)

Easily missed by many thanks to its concealed entrance, its signature doorbell is the only signal that alerts customers to this hidden bar. Behind the vegetable stalls on Wellington Street, 001 carries classic cocktails, whiskies and its newly added Bright ‘N’ Sunny – inspired by Hong Kong’s scorching hot weather.

001, Shop 1, L/F, Welley Building, 97 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Whiskey & Words

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whisky & Words (@_whisky_and_words_)

This cosy and intimate bar is tailored for whiskey aficionados with its carefully selected 300 whiskies from around the world. Offering regular masterclasses led by its distillery owners and whiskey experts to help encourage patrons to learn and appreciate their favourite whiskies, this is the place to be if you favour this tipple.

Whiskey & Words, G/F, 7-9 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . ‘ (@drfernshk)

Designed to be two ‘doctor office’ doors, one being the ‘Waiting Room’ and the other a ‘Gin Parlour’, Dr Fern can cure any symptom with a healthy dose of gin. With ‘physicians’ dressed in white lab coats, gin prescriptions are available for all patients and made using locally-sourced herbs and botanicals.

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour, Shop B31A, First Basement Floor, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Please Don’t Tell (PDT)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Landmark MO, Hong Kong (@mo_landmarkhk)

Identical to the original New York speakeasy, Please Don’t Tell is located within the MO Bar of the Landmark Mandarin Oriental. Accessed from behind a vintage telephone booth, PDT offers a seasonal cocktail menu using fermented and distilled products from around Asia, as a nod to the culture. Exclusive drinks include ‘Johnny Come Lately’, an homage to MO Bar’s skilled bartender.

PDT, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

The Wilshire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wilshire (@thewilshirebar)

Hidden within coveted Mexican restaurant, 11 Westside, The Wilshire, named after Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard, is a unique cocktail hideaway. With a pool table in its centre, this speakeasy serves up a menu of classic cocktails such as the ‘Skinny Mary’, made with Nori Infused Gordon’s Gin, Tomato Juice, Lemon Juice, Celery Syrup, Tabasco, Worcestershire Sauce and Japanese Baby Squid ink.

The Wilshire, 1/F, 11 Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

The Old Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Old Man (@theoldman_hk)

Awarded Asia’s No.1 and No.2 Best Bar in 2019 and 2020 respectively, The Old Man is an intimate abode that offers innovative cocktails to the city’s thirsty. Inspired by the 1952 Ernest Hermingway novel, this Hemingway-themed bar serves up niche cocktails such as ‘Soldier’s Home’, made with apple marigold white rum, lemon balm sherry, pink lady apple sous-vide riesling, and lemon leaf soda.

The Old Man, LG/F, 37 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong

BUTLER Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Butler Hongkong (@butler_the_japanese_bar_hk)

This classic American-style speakeast is perfect for those who want something elegant yet intimate. With bartenders dressed in Casablanca-style white dinner jackets, BUTLER’s 20-seat Japanese lodgings serve an extensive whiskey and cocktail menu. If you’re feeling something a little stronger however, head upstairs to check out the whiskey-only bar, serving over 200 kinds of whiskey.

BUTLER Cocktail Bar, 5/F, Mody House, 30 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Foxglove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@foxglove.hk)

‘Disguised’ as a silver-handled umbrella shop, Foxglove is a 1950s jazz club that serves cocktails centred around the fictional character, Mr Minza. The bar cheekily makes a obeisance to the Prohibition era, with its ‘Home to Prohibition’ selection, offering cocktails such as ‘the Cotton Club’.

Foxglove, G/F, 18 Ice House Street, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

Frank’s Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank’s Library (@frankslibrary)

Hidden in the depths of Foxglove, Frank’s Library was inspired by Frank Minza, offering an array of ‘Travel Diary Cocktails’ from Frank’s voyages around the world. This speakeasy within a speakeasy can be found nestled behind velvet curtains upon which you must press the right elevator button to enter the secret library. A special drink includes the Dekasegi, a fusion between Brazilian and Japanese culture, made with Cachaca Rum, Batida de Coco, Rice Horchata, Coconut Milk, Chocolate Absinthe, Sugar and Yuzu.

Frank’s Library, Hidden inside Foxglove, 18 Ice House Street, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

The Poet

Press the light switch located on the right side of a door on Staunton Street and here you will enter The Poet. Inside, the narrow bar is two fold: one side has a bar counter with a marble, gold finish and the other with tables and backlit circular mirrors. The bar is loved for its seasonal menus, having just collaborated with OTO, a CBD lifestyle brand, to create a CBD Mindful Menu.

The Poet, G/F, 13 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong

Stockton

Located at the heart of Wyndham Street, Stockton is disguised by the noise around it. This whiskey bar is antique in nature, with its exceptional whiskeys, vintage art and artifacts from Paris. The bar insists that guests must adhere to social etiquette and always have a glass half full.

Stockton, 32 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. Head down the Alleyway and look for a lightbulb.

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

What used to be an old ping pong hall has now been transformed into a stylish Spanish gin and tonic bar. With its red neon signage, aluminium window grills and calligraphy pieces, the bar celebrates old Hong Kong with a retro flare. Try the Master’s London Drink, a popular concoction transporting you straight to Barcelona.

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria, 29 Second Street, L/G Nam Cheong House, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Barcode

Adjoining to well-known Hugger Mugger, Barcode masquerades as 70s cafe by day and a speakeasy by night. Expect to be amazed by its carefully curated signature cocktails that are inspired by and paired with desserts, and be sure to sample the chocolate cookie espresso martini that is matched with lemon tart – a mix of both sweet and sour.

Barcode, G/F, Glenealy Tower, 1 Glenealy, Central, Hong Kong

J.Boroski

Sister to Iron Fairies, J.Boroski, named after owner Joseph Boroski himself, is nestled in a dark alleyway on Hollywood Road. With its ceiling covered in preserved beetles, the bar offers a unique ‘cocktail concierge’ service. No menus – the guests are in charge of their drinks, offering staff direction based on their alcohol preferences and personal taste.

J.Boroski, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Ezra’s Lane, Central, Hong Kong

Kyle and Bain

Inside European Brasserie, MARGO, is Kyle and Bain, a glamorous martini-centric bar. Led by co-founder of The Diplomat, Kyle and Bain offer a bespoke creation of colonial-inspired martinis, a nod to Hong Kong’s first ice machine inventors, William Kyle and John Bain.

Kyle and Bain, Shop 6 G/F The Galleria, 9 Queens Road Central, (Ice House Street Entrance), Hong Kong

Featured and hero image courtesy of PDT