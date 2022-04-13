Where to drink in Hong Kong this April 2022

Finally! There’s some sort of end to this very dark tunnel for Hong Kong’s bar industry. While there isn’t a confirmed date as of yet, it’s been announced that bars have been lumped into the second phase of the city’s grand re-opening plan, just shortly after the return of dinner service on 21 April.

If you’ve been drinking your way through daylight hours at your favourite bars the last couple months to full year, keep doing that. But finger-crossed, it won’t be long until late-night boozing and schmoozing is back on again.

While bars patiently wait to officially reopen in the vague “Phase 2”, there’s no need to wait that long. Some of your favourite spots are back open; others have always been open, moonlighting as cafés or restaurants or whatever hybrids that has kept them afloat through it all. And miraculously, some are opening for the very first time this April, so show them some extra love.

Mostly Harmless

By now, you should be familiar with DAM:A, the Korean-inspired noodle bar that has taken over the Sai Ying Pun spot that once belonged to Okra. Now, turn your attention to the space upstairs. That’s the hideaway home of cool-casual speakeasy, Mostly Harmless. Led by Ezra Star from The Pontiac, Mostly Harmless is Star’s very own concept dedicated to specially made tipples that are… mostly harmless? Almost. A heady collection of cocktails fill the menu at the cosy and laidback ex-kitchen space, decorated in simple — but special — glossy white ceramic tiles that are scrawled with the names of the patrons of the evening.

Of the ever-changing tipples inspired by Star’s own memories, seasonal produce and interesting finds from the local markets, look out for Cardamom, featuring local almonds, green and black cardamom, lemon juice and Two Moons’ gin, and — if you’re lucky — the few, final drops of Strawberry, a strawberry mole cocktail. But from a quick browse over at their Instagram, locally sourced guava from Fanling’s Zen Organic Farm seems to be Star’s latest obsession, so hang tight for a boozy guava special.

Tickets for reservations are available here.

Mostly Harmless, 110 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Thirsty Shaker

Sandeep Hathiramani of award-winning The Wise King is gracing us with yet another wonderfully thematic watering hole in the heart of Central for curious drinkers, Thirsty Shaker, inspired by the 1630’s punch era which is believed to be the time the earliest cocktails were invented. As such, expect a few of the libations on the menu designed to be scooped out of a large serving bowl, complete with a ladle. Some would include Lost Dynasty, a zingy, bright orange concoction of Aperol, green grapes, rosemary cloves and citrus, or the beautifully gilded goblet photographed above, Bombay Royale Punch, a complete sensory explosion of raspberry, apple, rose, kaffir, ginger, firewater, Oleo-saccharum and gin.

Should you not wish to share your afternoon cocktail, sip on Thirsty Shaker’s special singles: “Lai Zi Martini” with jasmine, fortified wine, lychee, citrus, gentian and gin, or the “Double or Nothing”, a modern, 21st-century riff on the ’90s Hong Kong club favourite with melon, papaya, citrus, vodka and mascarpone foam.

Reservations can be made here.

Thirsty Shaker, 3/F, Hilltop Plaza, 49 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9880 5997

Mustard Bar & Grill

Tin Hau’s latest bar and grill concept Mustard might describe themselves as an authentic steakhouse with a very considerable selection of fine wines, but their cocktail programme is no small feat either. While the roomy outdoor terrace is a great venue for easy weekend brunches, they’re also designed for chilled-out shisha nights, which is where creatives cocktails come served best. Find classics like the Negroni, Sangria and fruity Apple & Lemon Cooler, but also don’t skip out on the venue specials, including Mustard Fantasy, a whisky-based refresher with orange, lemon juice and mint, and the sparkling concoction of lychee, lime, apple juice, soda and gin in Lychee Crystal.

Mustard Bar & Grill, 3/F, Golden Wheel Plaza, 68-70 Electric Road, Tin Hau, Hong Kong, +852 3462 2700

While you’re out and about, make a second stop at:

The Aubrey, for a sample of a three-day collaboration with Asia’s 50 Best Bar, Tell Camellia. Gagan Gurung, who leads the cocktail programme at the H Code tea-inspired bar will be shaking up three cocktails based on Japanese shochu and tea, including Roast & Toast with Sencha with Torikai Kome Shochu; Matcha Mate of Matcha and Yasuda Sweet Potato; and lastly, Hachi Old Fashioned featuring Genmaicha and Hachi Mogi Shochi. Available from 14 to 16 April. 25/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong

Candour. Peel Street’s uber-cool hip hop bar & lounge is finally back after a short hiatus. To mark a grand return, Candour is hosting “The Warm-Up”, a happy hour menu that serves six boozy drinks, including Sweet Life, a sunny beverage of strawberry shrub, fresh juices of bell pepper, pineapple and lime with a heady shot of tequila; Rebound, a hard-hitter of Wild Turkey Rye whiskey, Campari, La Quintinye Blanc dry vermouth and crème de cacao; and The Don Diva, light and refreshing Riesling poured in with fig liqueur, rhubarb and orange biters. When you’ve sipped your way through “The Warm-Up”, knock back a couple of the gin-based Green Light with fresh sugar snap pea, honeydew and lime juice, or the tropical Coast to Coast — coconut oil-washed ABA Pisco, falernum, pineapple stock and nutmeg. Available every Wednesday to Saturday from 3 to 6pm. 65 Peel Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2362 8100

Hjem. Already looking ahead to the long Easter weekend — and to mark the arrival of spring — Nordic neighbourhood café Hjem introduces a brand new Lingonberry Mojito that gives the classic highball a fitting Nordic twist with the well-shaken concoction of aquavit (a quintessential Nordic liquor; also available for shots!), fresh mint, lime and homemade lingonberry syrup and soda water. A non-alcoholic version is also available. Available from 13 to 17 April. 161 Hollywood Road, Tai Ping Shan, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2362 9193

Lead image courtesy of Candour; Featured image of Thirsty Shaker