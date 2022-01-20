High Sobriety: 13 non-alcoholic spirits, beer and wine for booze-free sips

Designated driver for the evening? Just trying to be more mindful? Pledging sobriety for a Dry Insert-Month-Here? Whatever your reasons might be for not imbibing, that’s still no reason not to enjoy whatever it is you are drinking.

If you’ve made it this far into Dry January, well done! Proud of ya. But if this experiment has inspired something akin to a Lifestyle Change, count yourself officially ‘sober curious’ and ready for a longer term transformation. With fitness and healthier alternatives always top-of-mind during this time of year — and with a second “New Year’s Eve” coming up with the Chinese New Year holiday, it’s all the more reason to continue on being a little more mindful about what we’re consuming — and what we’re not consuming. Though, there has to be a better solution than a resigned: “I’ll take a sparkling water” at every meal; every celebratory occasion. And there is! At least 13, in fact, in Hong Kong’s booze-free booze market anyways.

What To Drink When You’re Not Drinking: