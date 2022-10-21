Liquid gold! The origin of the brand Yamazaki and why it is whisky collectors’ hot preference

Dry, smokey and sophisticated, Japanese whisky has earned a high-deserved place of honour in the world of single malts. Although Scotland’s isles are the birthplace of golden liquid, Japan has since long perfected the fine art of distilling this blend into one of the most coveted whiskies in the international market. It is woody and not sweet, and though key ingredients are imported from Scotland, it is the high-end distillation technique perfected over the centuries, the Japanese obsession with details and an individualistic philosophy behind the ageing process is what makes Yamazaki whisky a coveted treat.

The identity of the Japanese single malt is connected with Yamazaki, as Japan’s first commercial distillery was built near the border of Kyoto and Osaka in Yamazaki.

Everything you need to know about Yamazaki whisky

Exclusive and elusive, getting your hands on a good old bottle of Yamazaki whisky can be difficult. Here are all the details you must know before diving into this slightly unexplored terrain.

How did Yamazaki whisky come into being?

Image credit: Suntory

Did you know? Whisky was a peace offering to the Japanese by an American naval officer back in 1853 when the Tokugawa Shogunate, the military regime which ruled Japan in the Edo era, had closed the country off to the world. The golden liquid did the trick, and soon whisky imports began.

In 1919, a young wine apprentice and pharmacist Shinjiro Torii, accidentally blended a brew similar to whisky, and the drink started flying off the shelves. With increasing public demand, White Oak Distillery was first granted permission to brew whisky.

Image credit: Suntory

However, it was nowhere comparable to the original Scottish blend, and to master this art, Masataka Taketsuru from Hiroshima travelled to Glasgow. He, along with his Scottish wife, brought Japan back this expertise and thus began Japan’s tryst with distilling the single malt.

Shinjiro Torii: Father of Japanese whisky (Image credit: Suntory)

Taketsuru was later employed by Torii at Suntory as the principal whisky maker. Torii and Taketsuru zeroed in on a distillery in the Yamazaki province to set up a brand new distillery, which began operations in November 1924. And the rest is history.

Must-have Yamazaki whiskies

Image credit: Suntory

Japanese whisky is rare because there is a global demand for this product while its distillation is limited. With a couple of distilleries in the country closed down, acquiring a bottle of aged, limited-edition Yamazaki has become a status symbol now. Here are a few blends from the Yamazaki Distillery that you should add to your collection of single malts.

Suntory Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky 1984

Only 2,800 bottles of this limited-edition whisky were made. It is a highly regarded blend as it is aged in Japanese oak. The company, Suntory, bottled this blend in 2009 to celebrate its 110 years.

Price: USD 31,999

Yamazaki 25-Year-Old Limited Edition

Only 100 bottles of this whisky are available, and they are coveted not just because the blend was aged in Oloroso sherry casks, which gives it a distinct flavour but also because of the design of the bottle. The bottle is encrusted with a ‘Mizuhiki’ symbol seal, which essentially is the joining of hands, a trademark of Yamazaki.

Price: USD 8,819

Yamazaki Mizunara Cask 2017 Edition

Touted as one of the greatest releases by Yamazaki, this whisky is for someone with a palate for opulence. This 18-year-old, aged, limited-edition whisky achieves a fine semblance between delicate and robust flavours. While there is a citrusy tinge of orange, one can also experience the depth added of cinnamon and the richness of coconut in this unique single malt.

Price: USD 14,999

Yamazaki Limited Edition 2011

This blend has been aged for 11 years in a hogshead single cask and has hints of spice along with the full-bodied flavour of malt. Again, a rare bottle to possess, this whisky is available only in limited markets.

Price: USD 2,610

Yamazaki Bourbon Barrel 750m

A departure from the usual spicy note, Yamazaki Bourbon Barrel has a sticky sweet flavour of caramelised cinnamon and vanilla ice cream, this is balanced by a sharp citric freshness, which comes as a happy surprise.

Price: USD 2,299

If you are new to the world of Japanese single malt, you could try the 12-year-old Yamazaki whisky, which is readily available at USD 150.

Why is Yamazaki coveted by every whisky purist?

Image credit: Anastasia Zhenina/Unsplash

Smooth indulgence and perfection in every sip, the Yamazaki 55 was auctioned recently at Sotheby’s for USD 780,000. The reason Japanese whisky, especially Yamazaki, is a coveted spirit to possess is that around 70 types of Yamazaki whisky are blended into seven types of stills and five types of casks. Two distinct methods of fermentation are used to create a unique texture and flavour.

Apart from the precision and technique-oriented distillation process, utmost care is taken to source exotic ingredients like a special semi-soft crystal-clear water from Ojira Rivera, which is naturally filtered for 10-15 years before reaching the river. Factors like these add to the mystique and allure of a bottle of this whisky.

Conclusion

Yamazaki is well worth its exceptional prices, thanks to its subtle, elegant flavour and rich history. It is rare to get your hands on a bottle of this brand since most of them are limited editions, released from time to time to commemorate a certain milestone of House Of Suntory, where this golden liquid is distilled.

Refined and nuanced Yamazaki whisky is the crowning jewel of Japanese spirits, a title that is both undisputed and well-deserved.

(Main and featured image credit: Jason Hong/Unsplash)