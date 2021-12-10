Hong Kong nabs three spots on The World’s 50 Best Bars list

Time to break out those bright red scarves — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list has been unveiled.
There’s bound to be a lot of toasting (uh, more than usual) to be done at three of Hong Kong’s favourite bars. Jay Khan’s Coa breaks Top 10 on the list and sits at a very respectable #7 (taking Best Bar in Asia!), while newcomer, Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide, enters the list at #49 and Quinary re-enters at #50. This marks the Antonio Lai-led bar’s sixth entry onto the list, coming in just in time for Quinary’s tenth anniversary in 2022.
Taking top spot is London’s Connaught Bar, which continues the bar’s reigning streak as The World’s Best Bar into its second year running. In Asia, Singapore leads the continent with a whopping six bars on the list.
Congrats to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 winners!
- Connaught Bar, London, UK
- Tayēr + Elementary, London, UK
- Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain
- The Clumsies, Athens, Greece
- Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, Mexico
- Coa, Hong Kong
- El Copitas, St Petersburg, Russia
- Jigger & Pony, Singapore
- Katana Kitten, New York, USA
- Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain
- Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico
- Insider Bar, Moscow, Russia
- Baba au Rum, Athens, Greece
- Manhattan, Singapore
- Atlas, Singapore
- Zuma, Dubai, UAE
- The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan
- Drink Kong, Rome, Italy
- 1930, Milan, Italy
- Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia
- Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia
- Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain
- Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, Mexico
- No Sleep Club, Singapore
- Camparino in Galleria, Milan, Italy
- Café La Trova, Miami, USA
- Little Red Door, Paris, France
- Dante, New York, USA
- Kwānt, London, UK
- Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan
- Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Attaboy, New York, USA
- Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden
- MO Bar, Singapore
- Sips, Barcelona, Spain
- Baltra Bar, Mexico City, Mexico
- Sober Company, Shanghai, China
- Tjoget, Stockholm, Sweden
- Epic, Shanghai, China
- Charles H, Seoul, South Korea
- Tippling Club, Singapore
- Above Board, Melbourne, Australia
- Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE
- Re, Sydney, Australia
- Sidecar, New Delhi, India
- Union Trading Company, Shanghai, China
- DarkSide, Hong Kong
- Quinary, Hong Kong
