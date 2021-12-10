Hong Kong nabs three spots on The World’s 50 Best Bars list

Time to break out those bright red scarves — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list has been unveiled.

There’s bound to be a lot of toasting (uh, more than usual) to be done at three of Hong Kong’s favourite bars. Jay Khan’s Coa breaks Top 10 on the list and sits at a very respectable #7 (taking Best Bar in Asia!), while newcomer, Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide, enters the list at #49 and Quinary re-enters at #50. This marks the Antonio Lai-led bar’s sixth entry onto the list, coming in just in time for Quinary’s tenth anniversary in 2022.

Taking top spot is London’s Connaught Bar, which continues the bar’s reigning streak as The World’s Best Bar into its second year running. In Asia, Singapore leads the continent with a whopping six bars on the list.

Congrats to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 winners!

Connaught Bar, London, UK Tayēr + Elementary, London, UK Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain The Clumsies, Athens, Greece Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, Argentina Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, Mexico Coa, Hong Kong El Copitas, St Petersburg, Russia Jigger & Pony, Singapore Katana Kitten, New York, USA Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico Insider Bar, Moscow, Russia Baba au Rum, Athens, Greece Manhattan, Singapore Atlas, Singapore Zuma, Dubai, UAE The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan Drink Kong, Rome, Italy 1930, Milan, Italy Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, Mexico No Sleep Club, Singapore Camparino in Galleria, Milan, Italy Café La Trova, Miami, USA Little Red Door, Paris, France Dante, New York, USA Kwānt, London, UK Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina Attaboy, New York, USA Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden MO Bar, Singapore Sips, Barcelona, Spain Baltra Bar, Mexico City, Mexico Sober Company, Shanghai, China Tjoget, Stockholm, Sweden Epic, Shanghai, China Charles H, Seoul, South Korea Tippling Club, Singapore Above Board, Melbourne, Australia Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE Re, Sydney, Australia Sidecar, New Delhi, India Union Trading Company, Shanghai, China DarkSide, Hong Kong Quinary, Hong Kong

Click here for the extended 51-100 list, and here for the Individual Awards.