Hong Kong nabs three spots on The World's 50 Best Bars list
10 Dec 2021 08:30 AM

Hong Kong nabs three spots on The World's 50 Best Bars list

Time to break out those bright red scarves — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list has been unveiled.

There’s bound to be a lot of toasting (uh, more than usual) to be done at three of Hong Kong’s favourite bars. Jay Khan’s Coa breaks Top 10 on the list and sits at a very respectable #7 (taking Best Bar in Asia!), while newcomer, Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide, enters the list at #49 and Quinary re-enters at #50. This marks the Antonio Lai-led bar’s sixth entry onto the list, coming in just in time for Quinary’s tenth anniversary in 2022.

Taking top spot is London’s Connaught Bar, which continues the bar’s reigning streak as The World’s Best Bar into its second year running. In Asia, Singapore leads the continent with a whopping six bars on the list.

Congrats to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 winners!

  1. Connaught Bar, London, UK
  2. Tayēr + Elementary, London, UK
  3. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain 
  4. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece 
  5. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  6. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, Mexico 
  7. Coa, Hong Kong 
  8. El Copitas, St Petersburg, Russia
  9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore 
  10. Katana Kitten, New York, USA
  11. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain 
  12. Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico 
  13. Insider Bar, Moscow, Russia
  14. Baba au Rum, Athens, Greece 
  15. Manhattan, Singapore 
  16. Atlas, Singapore 
  17. Zuma, Dubai, UAE 
  18. The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan 
  19. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy
  20. 1930, Milan, Italy 
  21. Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  22. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia 
  23. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia 
  24. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain 
  25. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, Mexico 
  26. No Sleep Club, Singapore 
  27. Camparino in Galleria, Milan, Italy 
  28. Café La Trova, Miami, USA 
  29. Little Red Door, Paris, France 
  30. Dante, New York, USA 
  31. Kwānt, London, UK
  32. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan
  33. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  34. Attaboy, New York, USA
  35. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden 
  36. MO Bar, Singapore 
  37. Sips, Barcelona, Spain 
  38. Baltra Bar, Mexico City, Mexico 
  39. Sober Company, Shanghai, China 
  40. Tjoget, Stockholm, Sweden
  41. Epic, Shanghai, China 
  42. Charles H, Seoul, South Korea 
  43. Tippling Club, Singapore 
  44. Above Board, Melbourne, Australia 
  45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE 
  46. Re, Sydney, Australia 
  47. Sidecar, New Delhi, India 
  48. Union Trading Company, Shanghai, China 
  49. DarkSide, Hong Kong 
  50. Quinary, Hong Kong

Click here for the extended 51-100 list, and here for the Individual Awards.

Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city's newest café. She's currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
