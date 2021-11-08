Where to drink in Hong Kong this November 2021

Having opened its doors at the tail-end of October, Unbothered — holding court at where The Coffee Academic’s Lan Kwai Fong space used to stand — is Hong Kong’s first dedicated CBD bar. Unbothered’s entire menu contains dosages of 15mg to 30mg of CBD.

“With a mix of alcohol, wellness, art and music, we hope to be an oasis in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong,” says founder Connie Lee. “We hope to help break down the stigma surrounding CBD products.”

Aside from cocktails, Unbothered also offers a lunch menu and CBD-infused teas.