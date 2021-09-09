Where to drink in Hong Kong this September 2021

When: 13 – 19 September

It’s not often your boozy bar order can mean something beyond a stiff drink, rapport with your favourite bartender and, if it all goes wrong, fodder for a headful of regrets the next morning. A single week in a year of fifty-two, orders of Negronis from 13 to 19 September will raise funds for charity — in fact, over the course of the nine years this Campari x Imbibe initiative has taken place, a total of over HK$23 million has been raised across more than 70 countries.

Here in Hong Kong, participating bars include ARGO, Veda, Sugar East Hotel, Apothecary, Ozone, COA, Tell Camellia, DarkSide, The Wise Kind, Penicillin and The Daily Tot. Stop by Duddell’s on 13 September for ‘The Negroni Week 2021 Opening Party: Italian Affairs’; The Langham’s Artesian on 16 September for a Negroni Workshop; Smoke and Barrel on 19 September for ‘Negroni Week BBQ Brunch’; and The Diplomat on 19 September, too, for ‘Night of a Thousand Negronis’.