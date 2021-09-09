Where to drink in Hong Kong this September 2021

There’s no beating around the bush about it — Hong Kong is a pretty boozy town. We love a good time! Now, make sure at least a couple of your orders this month (specifically, between the days of 13 and 19 September) consist of a scarlet-tinged negroni, though, because Negroni Week is back with a vengeance. Who doesn’t like a perfectly made tipple that also adds dollars towards charitable causes? Don’t know them, don’t want to know them.
When: 13 – 19 September
It’s not often your boozy bar order can mean something beyond a stiff drink, rapport with your favourite bartender and, if it all goes wrong, fodder for a headful of regrets the next morning. A single week in a year of fifty-two, orders of Negronis from 13 to 19 September will raise funds for charity — in fact, over the course of the nine years this Campari x Imbibe initiative has taken place, a total of over HK$23 million has been raised across more than 70 countries.
Here in Hong Kong, participating bars include ARGO, Veda, Sugar East Hotel, Apothecary, Ozone, COA, Tell Camellia, DarkSide, The Wise Kind, Penicillin and The Daily Tot. Stop by Duddell’s on 13 September for ‘The Negroni Week 2021 Opening Party: Italian Affairs’; The Langham’s Artesian on 16 September for a Negroni Workshop; Smoke and Barrel on 19 September for ‘Negroni Week BBQ Brunch’; and The Diplomat on 19 September, too, for ‘Night of a Thousand Negronis’.
When: Through 17 October
If “One gin and tonic, please!” (or, “A G&T, stat” if you’re that person) is your go-to bar order, you’d be pleased to learn about the eight new variations — four gin-based cocktails; four classic gin and tonics — up for sips at HYC Bar & Lounge’s summertime Fever-Tree & Friends Pop-Up. Designed by Samuel Kwok (2017 Diageo World Class HK & Macau Bartender of the Year and Global Top 12 Bartender), this limited-run G&T itinerary pulls notes from Fever-Tree’s botanical ingredients; for example, the Strawberry Heist (HK$188) headlines on fruit-forward flavours with Fever-Tree’s fruity, peppery Mediterranean Tonic, while the Plantation (HK$138) highlights the citrusy cadences of Hong Kong’s own Two Moons calamansi gin with Fever-Tree’s aromatic Elderflower Tonic. For those who love a classic, the four G&Ts created use variations of different gins and different tonic combinations — thinks Hapusa and the Indian Tonic; Greater Than London Dry Gin and the Cucumber Tonic — to form a beautifully complementary finish.
Ask for the perfect shisha pairing here, too, while you’re at it.
Beer Garden
The Murray’s Cotton Tree Terrace has undergone a summertime transformation — just in time for the wagging tail-end of the dog days of summer. With pints of craft beers starting from HK$38 and a menu rife with authentic British bar bites like Fish and Chips (HK$260) and Bangers and Mash (HK$220), the al-fresco space is a perfect meeting spot for an after-work tipple.
The Aviary Escape
Fancy a nightcap between 9–11pm from Sundays to Thursdays? There may be no place more glamorous than Popinjay’s private room ‘The Aviary’, now open for drop-ins for sips and swigs, complete with a menu of small bites, too, in case your flock gets a touch nippy.
Late-night Free-Flow Experience
If the phrase ‘free-flow’ is forever imprinted in your mind as the raucous two hours spent downing mimosas alongside Eggs Benedict on a sleepy Saturday morning, Popinjay’s new late-night offering has another thing coming. Between the hours of 9:30pm and 11:30pm from Sundays to Thursdays, The Murray’s rooftop bar is letting loose with selected beers, wines, classic cocktails and premium spirits — available for HK$441 and only through the hotel’s online shop here.
When: Through 30 September
There’s no whiling away sweltering summer days alongside the Amalfi coast for any of us this year (unless you’re very, very lucky) but Amaro Santoni’s cameo appearance — the Italian liqueur’s first-ever in Hong Kong — at Antonio Lai-led Quinary makes room for some delicious daydreaming. First, sip on the Santoni Spritz (HK$140), showcasing prosecco from northeast Italy, and play pretend you’re sitting pretty in Lake Como. Then, order’s up on the Bomba Rosa (HK$160), which arrives garnished with a fun-sized pack of watermelon-flavoured popping candy; on the tongue, an extra fizzy kick to this libation’s carbonated watermelon-juice base.
Presto, though — these Amaro Santoni cocktails are only limited to 10 orders per day; you’d need to order two to gain access to the flowery photo booth at the door.
Through the month of September, The Daily Tot is using the blueprint of Negroni Week to bring awareness and raise funds for the Women for Women foundation in light of the mounting crisis in Afghanistan. HK$10 will go towards the charity for every order of bar manager Bikash’s brand-new Peated Mezcal Negroni (HK$130) and Gerry Olino’s Banana Rum Negroni (HK$130).
When: 24 September
Renowned bartender Samuel Kwok leads the bar near the end of September at Ciacoe Central for an evening celebrating Amaro Montenegro, a botanical, Italian liqueur with close to 140 years of history. Cocktails with a twist like the Monte Spritz, the Montenegroni, the Monte Mule and the Monte Sour — their references made clear in their derived names — will be served at happy hour pricing at HK$68 and HK$78.
What complements three hours of bottomless artisanal cocktails, light bites and sultry, jazzy tunes more than a 270º panoramic vignette of the very best view in Hong Kong? Not much! K11 ARTUS’s The Savour Series (HK$1,000 + 10% service charge per person) serves up rotating guest shifts of award-winning bartenders; on 25 September, The Daily Tot’s Gerry Olino makes a welcomed appearance on this side of the harbour.
For those hesitating about the commute, K11 ARTUS makes it an impossible excuse. Included within the price is a one-way limousine transfer to IFC Mall or Kowloon Station at 8pm, so you can travel home — or your next destination — in style.
