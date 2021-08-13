Where to drink in Hong Kong this August 2021

A riff off fine-dining tasting menus, Twenty Fifth Hour’s ‘The Journey to 25:00’ follows a 6-cocktail itinerary in what is essentially a love letter to the long-running Luk Yu Tea House the speakeasy is perched atop of. Starting at 08:00 – Yum Cha and ending at 25:00, the cocktail bar’s witching hour, the menu is a homage to classic Hong Kong flavours like Mango Pomelo Sago Pudding (yes, there’s a cocktail ice-cream on the menu!) and a homemade soup with a shot of cognac to end the evening. 19:00 – Abalone is a particular highlight, rendered from homemade bourbon whiskey with a shot of plum wine made by Head Mixologist Kenzo Lee’s mother.

Note: Reservations can only be made via WhatsApp at +852 5546 8540.