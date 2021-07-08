Where to drink in Hong Kong this July 2021

If it’s an education you’re after, The Aubrey’s Omakase Cocktail Experience (HK$1,580 per person) offers a specified, personalised and extremely exclusive journey expertly curated by Deputy GM Devender Sehgal. Following the tradition of the Japanese omakase wherein the itinerary of a menu is entrusted to the chef, Seghal’s omakase experience exchanges small dishes for cocktails; specifically, four to six cocktails throughout the evening, alongside light snacks that complement.

“The Omakase style allows guests to truly immerse themselves in the expansive world of Japanese spirits,” says Sehgal. “Hopefully, we can introduce them to flavours they enjoy, that they mightn’t necessarily have known about before.”

The omakase cocktail bar only fits a maximum of four people, so gather up only your closest of friends.