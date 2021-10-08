Where to drink in Hong Kong this October 2021

The Aubrey’s itinerary of seasonal cocktails place a loving spotlight on a single fruit of choice. The rotation first began with strawberry, then melon, then peach. For Assistant General Manager Devender Sehgal and the bar team’s fourth seasonal edition, it’s the Japanese Nashi pear that takes its turn as the star of the show.

A triptych effort, the nashi pear menu brings to life the Tottori (gin-based), the Kokumi (whisky-based) and the Nijuseki (infused with Lillet Blanc and Champagne Vinegar), with each highlighting the Japanese fruit’s crisp, delicately sweet flavour. Each cocktail is priced at HK$180 and available until late December; we say go with two friends and try all three.