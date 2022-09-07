Where to drink in Hong Kong this September 2022

Wait! Before you scroll through this list of where to drink, order one last Aperol Spritz and wave goodbye to the summer. It’s September now.

If you need some pointers on where — or what —to drink, Negroni Week arrives to town this month between 12 to 18 September, so there’s your excuse to knock a couple negronis back. But if Campari isn’t your choice of drink, there are still options to pick and choose from with the new crop of bars opening this month. Perhaps sundowners at The Pavilion’s outdoor deck? Or a photogenic concoction from a stylish speakeasy. If its seasonality and exclusivity you’re after, some of your favourite drinking spots — Quinary, we’re looking at you — are hosting month-long pop-ups you just can’t miss. Happy drinking.

All the new bar openings this month:

The Pavilion

Far beyond your usual dark and moody drinking den, The Pavilion, just opened at brand new hospitality destination The Silveri in Tung Chung, is a sun-drenched hangout perfectly poised for afternoon cocktails in the sun. The indoor-outdoor lounge frames a picturesque Lantau backdrop with a similarly tantalising cocktail menu prepared by in-house mixologist Mateo Jan Christopher, previously of The Peninsula Hotel. Savour Christopher’s creative rendition on familiar spirits, including The Mary, a classic Bloody Mary with bacon-infused vodka and a homemade Bloody Mary sauce; Pineapple Bun, a refreshing tropical mix with Appleton White and Dark rum and Jose Cuervo Reposado; and This is Not a Pipe, a smokey, Wild Turkey Rye Whisky-based concoction with orange and chocolate bitters, and homemade smoke syrup.

The Pavilion, The Silveri Hong Kong — M Gallery, 16 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau, Hong Kong,

MONA

Hidden behind surreptitious doors at the eclectic H Queen’s Japanese-Italian restaurant Pazzi is MONA, a stylish speakeasy named after the famous Mona Lisa, but with a cocktail selection that’s decidedly Japanese. It keeps to the same western-influenced theme as the main dining room, with concoctions like Bee’s Kochi, a yuzu-based tipple with camomile, honey and Japanese Roku gin that’s coincidentally named after Kochi, one of the largest producers of yuzu and Local Japan, featuring shiso blended with sugar cane juice and imperatea, a plant known for its soothing capabilities. Elsewhere on the fusion menu, Mona Tomball, a riff on Japan’s classic whisky highball with a Fuji apple shrub.

MONA, 2/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2555 0666

Schnitzel & Schnaps

Epicurean Group’s Schnitzel & Schnaps on Hollywood Road is first and foremost a casual restaurant dedicated to the crispy, crunchy, pan-fried schnitzel, but as its namesake denotes, it’s also one for the fresh and fruity world of schnaps. Traditionally made with clear brandy that’s been distilled with mashed-up fruit, the range at S&S cover a wide sweet to semi-dry variety of over 50 bottles including labels from its original German and Austrian roots. They’re creatively concocted into refreshing cocktails: Bloody Mary, made with Sichuan pepper schanps, balsamic vinegar and Zubrowka horseradish and Kirschblüte, a fruit-based make with cherry schnaps, passionfruit liqueur, cranberry and citrus.

Schnitzel & Schnaps, G/F, C Wisdom Centre, 35 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 1199

Also, bar menus to look out for:

Chinesology x Fok Hing Gin

In case you didn’t know, contemporary Chinese restaurant Chinesology has partnered up with local distillery Fok Hing Gin for a collaborative, cha chaan teng-inspired menu, available until 9 September. Chinesology Café will serve a familiar menu of favourites, including mini pineapple buns stuffed with satay beef and a savoury tomato rendition of the Hong Kong-style French toast. But what you should really be looking out for are the cocktails, crafted after popular local staples with a boozy shot of Fok Hing Gin: GINger Lemon Coke, Chinesoloy Milk Tea with the house tea blended mixed in with 10-years port; Bloody YKY, made with beef consommé and the famous Yu Kwen Yick chilli sauce; and finally Pineapple Punch, the summer-apropos tipple with an extra splash of Champagne.

Chinesology, Shop 3101 – 3017, Level 3, ifc mall, 8 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6809 2299

Flower Years

Following the success from the previous local beerfest, Eaton Food Hall’s causal bar-slash-eatery Flower Years extends its dedicated showcase on craft beers to breweries around Asia with “Beyond HK”. For September, three Taiwanese breweries joins the rota at the night market-decorated venue: Ugly Half Beer, founded in 2019 and popularly known for their imaginative flavour profiles; DB Brewery, a reputed brewer with countless international championships; and SUNMAI, imbued with the breezy, laidback ambience of the Taiwanese coast with refreshing bottles the likes of Passion Fruit Beer and Honey Lager.

Flower Years, Level LG, Eaton Food Hall, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2710 1898

Quinary x Nusa Caña

A spotlight focus on Indonesia’s Nusa Caña rum founded by Sam Jeveons distilled in the Java region, Quinary is serving three creative tipples at their month-long pop-up. A continuation of founder-mixologist Antonio Lai’s endlessly imaginative recipes, the similarly enticing range of three cocktails includes a daily limited serve of Nu Wave Mojito by Lai, presented in an Indonesian-inspired woven basket and two by Jeveons, who will be joining a guest shift on 17 September. He shakes up tropics-themed serve Java Tea Punch with pineapple, mango, lemon and grapefruit bitters, and Jungle Daiquiri, a summer-friendly mix of passionfruit purée, housemade jasmine tea syrup and the focused spirit of Nusa Caña Tropical Island rum.

Quinary, G/F, 56-58 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2851 3223

Negroni Week (12 – 18 September)

Negroni Week is an extended month long special at Singular Concepts, the group behind some of your favourite single spirit-focused bars with donations directed to the chosen foundation of Women for Women International. A selection of special-made, Campari-based tipples will be available at each venue: Barcode‘s negroni with decaf coffee infused sweet vermouth and cacao; Tell Camellia‘s tea-based Spiced Teagroni with spiced tea, dark rum and sweet vermouth; The Daily Tot‘s pandan and popcorn negroni with pandan-infused dark rum; and new-comer Bianco & Rosso‘s signature B&R Negroni with Beefeater gin, Punt e Mes and cedarwood essential oil.

Contemporary Japanese izakaya brand, Zuma serves its signature Honda Negroni for Negroni Week, a three-ingredient creation of shiso-infused gin with umeshu, sweet vermouth and Campari for a Japanese-inspired take on the classic. Best paired with a side of the restaurant’s crispy fried squid seasoned with green chilli and lime.

If negronis are an all-time love, Terrible Baby bolsters this adoration with four takes on the classic cocktail for Negroni Week. Star mixologist Axel Gonzales and team shakes up tried-and-true classic, A Negroni Classico, for traditionalists and debuts Terrible Negroni, a summertime take with rosa and sweet vermouth, Four’s Style Negroni, aged for three months with added spices, “terrible rum blend” bitters and shisho, and Tropic Thunder, with honey, passion fruit and fresh orange, for those venturing a little further than their usual.

At The Hari Hong Kong’s dedicated Italian eatery Lucciola, three Campari-based cocktails has been created in celebration of Negroni Week: the Classic Hari Negroni, shaken up with the hotel’s own branded gin; Taroccoroni, a refreshing citrus-based mix of orange juice, malfy blood orange, lemon juice and elderflower syrup; and lastly, Agaroni, a smokey, robust concoction with widges, vida mezcal, lime juice and agave syrup.

The classic negroni receives a signature Twenty Fifth Hour innovative update for Negroni Week, concocting three Campari-based specials that honour the spirit of the season: Sicily Breeze, an Italian-inspired serve of tomato and basil blended with Amaro Montenegro and elderflower; The Gentleman, a negroni with rum-infused coffee; and The Jobilee, with all the smokey, herbal, bitters flavours so integral to the classic cocktail.

Lead image courtesy of The Pavilion