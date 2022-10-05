Hong Kong’s Coa and Argo make the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022

At least 50 congratulations are in order for the bars on the World’s 50 Best Bars list this year, of which two are home-grown right here in Hong Kong.

If you started awake to an Italian-accented yawp in the middle of the night on October 5 here in Hong Kong, it might’ve been a cheer all the way from Barcelona from our sister publication Prestige‘s 40 Under 40 laureate Lorenzo Antinori, whose bar Argo made it, for its first year running, onto the illustrious World’s 50 Best Bars listing for 2022.

There’s home-court advantage to this year’s crowning bar, Paradiso, nestled through a freezer door of a pastrami bar where the action of last night took place: Barcelona. Since the listing’s inaugural year in 2009, every number-one entry has been from either New York or London, so this year’s Spanish victory is something to celebrate indeed.

Over in Asia, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony tops the region at number 12 as, officially, the Best Bar in Asia, while Coa, sitting at an impressive number 17 and Argo, a debut entry at number 28, remain Hong Kong’s stalwart representatives on this year’s awards circuit. (Earlier in April, the two bars earned number 1 and number 3, respectively, on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.)

And without further ado, a hearty salud to the bars on this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars list and an even heartier salud to our winners here in Hong Kong. See the full list below.

World’s 50 Best Bars 2022:

1. Paradiso (Barcelona)

2. Tayēr + Elementary (London)

3. Sips (Barcelona)

4. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)

5. Little Red Door (Paris)

6. Double Chicken Please (New York)*

7. Two Schmucks (Barcelona)

8. Connaught Bar (London)

9. Katana Kitten (New York)

10. Alquímico (Cartagena)**

11. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

12. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

13. Hanky Panky (Mexico City)

14. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)*

15. Salmon Guru (Madrid)

16. Drink Kong (Rome)

17. Coa (Hong Kong)

18. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)

19. The Clumsies (Athens)

20. Baba au Rum (Athens)

21. Café La Trova (Miami)

22. Attaboy (New York)

23. Satan’s Whiskers (London)*

24. Tropic City (Bangkok)*

25. Kumiko (Chicago)*

26. Sidecar (New Delhi)

27. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires)

28. Argo (Hong Kong)*

29. Maybe Sammy (Sydney)

30. Swift (London)**

31. Line (Athens)*

32. Baltra Bar (Mexico City)

33. Manhattan (Singapore)

34. Overstory (New York)*

35. 1930 (Milan)

36. Dante (New York)

37. A Bar with Shapes for a Name (London)*

38. Zuma (Dubai)

39. Locale Firenze (Florence)*

40. Red Frog (Lisbon)*

41. Cantina OK! (Sydney)

42. CoChinChina (Buenos Aires)*

43. Himkok (Oslo)**

44. Carnaval (Lima)**

45. Galaxy Bar (Dubai)

46. L’Antiquario (Naples)*

47. Employees Only (New York)**

48. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

49. Lucy’s Flower Shop (Stockholm)

50. Bulgari Bar (Dubai)*

* New entry

** Reentry

Learn more about the World’s 50 Best Bars list here