The best chocolate shops in Hong Kong for any occasion

Chocolate is an excellent treat for any occasion, whether it’s Valentine’s Day or just your weekly ‘Netflix and binge’ session. And getting your hands on this delectable treat isn’t difficult, but rather than settling for something you could quickly grab at the convenience store, why not try some of the more decadent varieties available in the city?
From European selections to homegrown brands, Hong Kong is home to some of the best chocolate shops. They elevate their chocolate-making to art with elegant designs and unique flavours, all made with premium ingredients. For those with specific dietary restrictions, fret not—these chocolate shops offer vegan and gluten-free options too!
So, whatever type of chocolate you’re craving, you’ll find everything to suit your taste on our list below. These chocolate shops in Hong Kong raise the bar for cacao. Additionally, they offer everything from dark chocolates to sugary white varieties in truffles, bars, and all kinds of innovative, artful creations. Picture a smooth bonbon with rich dark chocolate and deep coffee notes or a colourful square with a hint of smooth bourbon. If you love chocolates, these are your temples, and Hong Kong’s chocolatiers are your gods.
Fair warning: these bites of pure deliciousness might just prove addictive.
Best chocolate shops in Hong Kong that are worth indulging in
When it comes to chocolate hampers and gifts, La Maison du Chocolat should be your top choice. From their recycled cardboard boxes to their scrumptious artistic creations, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best chocolate shops in Hong Kong. Even more impressive are the chocolates crafted by hand in Paris, delivered straight to their boutiques in Hong Kong. Choose from a variety of chocolates including pralines, truffles, or bars.
Founded in 1875, Charbonnel et Walker, is one of the oldest chocolatiers from Britain that made their way to Hong Kong. Over its long history, the brand has kept to its culinary methods but doesn’t hesitate to put a contemporary twist to its offerings. The classic vintage charm is evident from its packaging. Among its selection, we recommend the dark marc de champagne, one of its bestsellers. You also can’t go wrong with dark sea salt caramel or the milk sea salt billionaire shortbread flavours.
This chocolate shop is located on an unassuming street in Central. Don’t let the tiny shop fool you as it’s where melt-in-your-mouth chocolates are made. Its name, Hakawa, combines the words Hong Kong and ‘kakawa’, which is the ancient word for cacao. Hakawa champions authenticity so it’s not surprising that all the chocolates are made from scratch, using raw cacao beans sourced from local farmers. Vegan chocolates are available alongside flavours like pistachio, cranberry, and hojicha almond.
Since its conception in 1921, See’s Candies has made over 26 million pounds of candy globally, every year. The brand landed in Hong Kong in 1975 and has since offered more than one hundred varieties with walnuts and roasted peanuts being popular choices. Any chocolate lover will appreciate that See’s Candies only uses the finest and wholesome ingredients, with no additives or preservatives.
The only “conspiracy” behind this brand’s creations is that it only uses two ingredients: cacao and raw organic sugar. The result? A 75 percent dark yet healthy chocolate, which also happens to be vegan. The cacao beans come from a single source—a farm in the Dak Lak province of Vietnam. The beans are hand-sorted, fermented, and then dried in natural sunlight. Conspiracy Chocolate also has a knack for unique combinations so don’t miss the Sichuan pepper and salt and caramel flavours. Available in multiple retail shops across the city as well as pop-up stores, there’s no excuse not to try the chocolates here!
An iconic Italian gourmet chocolatier, Venchi has amassed several followers globally, as well as in Hong Kong. Boasting a 140-year history that started in 1878, Venchi has stood the test of time. They are experts when it comes to pralines, bars, spreads, and even gelato. When you pass by any Venchi store, it’s impossible not to love its shelves displaying colourful chocolates.
Godiva’s reputation speaks for itself. The century-old Belgium chocolatier has 20 boutiques in Hong Kong alone. Take your pick from their staggering collection of European-style biscuits, indulgent bars, well-loved truffles, and more. They even have cake and ice cream for your sweet tooth cravings! You’re bound to find something to your liking at any Godiva shop.
Fortnum & Mason is best known for its expansive selection of teas and lavish hampers. But the century-old brand also has handmade chocolates among its offerings. First founded in London in 1707, the brand has a fairly close relationship with the British Royal household. Regardless of what you’re looking for, they have a variety such as chocolate bars, pralines, and truffles. We also recommend pairing the chocolates with their custom teas!
