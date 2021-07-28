Start your day with free-flow drinks, gourmet eats, and stunning spreads – here’s our pick of the best luxury brunches in town.

Hongkongers love to eat out: breakfast, lunch, dinner, at midnight, at dawn – any time really. When it comes to brunch – especially an upscale meal complete with free-flowing drinks – there are simply so many options out there. To help you narrow down the perfect place for a special occasion, we’ve rounded up the 11 best luxury brunches in Hong Kong.

Hutong

The Feng Wei Brunch at Michelin-star Hutong is ideal for a special occasion brunch with a view – a sweeping view of Victoria Harbour to be exact. Serving hot, spicy Northern Chinese fare (and some tamer offerings), the brunch includes appetisers, like chilled thinly-cut pork belly marinated in Sichuan chilli sauce, followed by a dim sum platter, an entrée and main course (including dishes such as steamed Hokkaido scallop with chilli and black garlic and a black truffle chicken fillet fried with Yunnan mushrooms), vegetables and rice, and finally a dessert platter. You can add on a signature dish to share. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Northern Chinese – Sichuan

When: Saturday and Sundays, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $588 per person, minimum of 2 persons, subject to 10% service charge

Hutong, 28/F, One Peking, 1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; 3428 8342

MO Bar at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

MO Bar at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is offering the summer brunch – an idyllic picnic-style spread with comforting eats and free-flow drinks as well as live DJ entertainment. Every weekend, enjoy a charcuterie board and a homemade foie gras in a jar on a picturesque miniature picnic table followed by mains including a lobster eggs benedict, yellowfin tuna steak and a vegetarian sweet potato and vegetable madras curry.

Choose the Belvedere Brunch for one and half hours of free-flow of Belvedere cocktails and Moët & Chandon Champagne or the Premium Rose Brunch for free-flow of Moët & Chandon Rose, white & rose wine and an additional selection of classic cocktails.

Cuisine: International and pan-Asian

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11:30am to 3:45pm

Price: Belvedere Brunch, $628; Premium Rose Brunch, $718

MO Bar, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; 2132 0077

Madame Fù

With unlimited Peking duck, dim sum and free-flow drinks, the brunch at Madame Fù at Tai Kwun is a proper delight. Choose your package and settle into limitless Peking duck, a dim sum trolley with comforting favourites (like crystal shrimp har gow and char siu bao), appetisers and mains (including salt and pepper crispy tofu, Madame Fù’s signature Iberico char siu, a firecracker chicken and more) and an ice cream sundae to finish. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Cantonese

When: Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 2 hours, 11am to 5pm (last order 4pm, Duck Station starts at 12pm)

Price: Non-alcoholic, $550 per guest; Standard, 2 hours – $750, 3 hours – $900 per guest; Deluxe, 2 hours – $950, 3 hours – $1,200 per guest; 2 people minimum and all prices are subject to 10% service charge

Madame Fù, 3/F, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central; 2114 2118

aqua

Just a floor above Hutong, aqua takes up two floors in One Peking and offers the same gorgeous sweeping view of the harbour and skyline. The summer brunch offerings include a ‘light’ version on Fridays, and a weekend special complete with a DIY Bloody Mary station and live DJ performances. Feast on the signature sashimi platter and maki, Mediterranean oysters, paccheri vongole pasta, Hakata salmon, grilled lamb and more.

Cuisine: Japanese and Italian

When: Because it’s summer Light Brunch, Friday, 12pm to 3pm; Because it’s summer Brunch, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Because it’s summer Light Brunch, $398 for food only, drink prices vary; Because it’s summer Brunch, $688 for food menu, drink prices vary; All prices are subject to 10% service charge

aqua, 29/F & 30/F, One Peking, 1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; 3427 2288

La Rambla By Catalunya

The market-style Sunday brunch at La Rambla starts with an unlimited selection of paletilla Ibèrica, chorizo, salchichón, Spanish cheese, white anchovies and crystal bread served to your table followed by a pick of tapas and paellas, and a butcher’s main course. Dishes including a creamy bechamel with Iberico ham and a traditional suckling pig among more. Pick a free-flow package and add something sweet to finish! You can see the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Catalan and Spanish

When: Sunday, 11am to 5pm (last call at 4pm)

Price: $550 per person for food, drink prices vary, all prices are subject to 10% service charge

La Rambla, Shop 3071 – 73, 3/F, ifc mall, Central; 2661 1161

Chaiwala

Chaiwala‘s holi brunch has everything from crispy chaats to biryani, specials from the tandoor, dosas and curries. Its clearly labelled menu makes this ideal for a varied group – catering to everyone, no matter what allergies and dietary restrictions there may be. Dishes include tandoori lamb chops, jal-jeera pani puri, old Delhi butter chicken and a classic vegetarian dosa – see the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Indian

When: Saturday, Sundays and public holidays, 11:30am to 2pm

Price: $298 per person + $188 for classic free-flow

Chaiwala, Basement, 43-55 Wyndham Street, Central; 2362 8988

The Tai Pan at The Murray

Set in the luxurious The Murray, The Tai Pan’s semi-buffet brunch is elegant and sophisticated – guaranteed to make you feel like a well-rested guest on holiday. The buffet selection includes summer and fresh green salads, assorted cheese, cold cuts and house marinated salmon as well as a carving station with roasted Peking duck and a selection of sweets. For the table, freshly-shucked imported seasonal oysters and a choice of main – with dishes such as a wild mushroom and black truffle pasta, pan-seared duck breast, and grilled wagyu hanger steak on offer.

Cuisine: International and pan-Asian

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12:15pm to 2:30pm

Price: $758 per person for brunch; Free flow of selected beverages, standard selection – $238 per person, premium selection – $388 per person; All prices subject to 10% service charge

The Tai Pan, Garden Level, The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central; Address, Number

Silencio

For an upscale boozy brunch, Silencio‘s recreation of Japan’s vibrant drinking dens makes it the ideal location for an early afternoon spread with free-flow drinks. Choose from four drink packages ($200 to $1,500) and enjoy freshly shucked oysters, mussels, snow crab legs, prawns, a seasonal selection of sashimi and maki, crispy chicken karaage, a main (we love the wagyu sando!) and a dessert platter. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Japanese

When: Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays, 12pm to 3pm

Price: $548 per guest for food, additional prices for drink packages (valid for 2 hours with participation of the whole table); All prices subject to 10% service charge

Silencio, 6/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central; 2480 6569

Kaum at Potato Head

Potato Head‘s restaurant Kaum showcases tribal recipes, Balinese-style specials and Indonesian regional favourites. The brunch has everything from gohu tuna (marinated fresh tuna with coconut oil, lime, chilli and green apple) to bakso daging sapi (the classic Indonesian beef meatball soup with scallion and fried shallot) and babi genyol (fried braised pork belly in Balinese spices). Add on a drinks package and make sure to check out the chef’s daily selection of traditional desserts. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Indonesian

When: Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 11am to 3pm

Price: $468 per person for food only, add $298 for 2 hours free flow beverage pacakge

Kaum, Potato Head, G/F, 100 Third Street, Sai Ying Pun; 2858 6066

Duddell’s

Boasting two Michelin stars, Duddell’s is a Hong Kong luxury brunch classic. Its weekend salon brunch is served fresh, with dishes on offer including dim sum favourites (shrimp, spicy wontons, deep-fried, rice rolls and more), hot soups (hot and sour, minced beef), chilled vegetables and spicy beef, marinated tofu, rice and noodles, mains (such as a four-piece Peking duck and sauteed beef tenderloin) and desserts. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Cantonese

When: Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $588 per adult for food, free-flow fresh juice, soft drinks; Drink packages prices vary; All prices subject to 10% service charge

Duddell’s, 3/F, 1 Duddell Street, Central; 2525 9191

Zuma

The weekend brunch menu at Japanese izayaka Zuma serves sophisticated, delicate eats – perfect for when you’re looking to indulge. Enjoy a selection of seasonal dishes, sashimi, nigiri, maki and a main (offerings include teriyaki salmon, a spicy beef tenderloin,a takana fried rice, and a chilli-marinated chicken thigh with barley miso). Make sure to check out the premium options – we especially like the look of the miso-marinated black cod. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Japanese

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 3pm

Price: $738 per person for food only (including iced tea); various 2.5 hours free-flow champagne packages

Zuma, 5/F & 6/5, LANDMARK, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; 3657 6388