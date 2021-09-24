Messina gelateria set to open first Hong Kong location on Pottinger Street

Black Sheep Restaurants will be bringing Messina into Hong Kong for the first time.

I must admit that I emitted a wildly inhumane noise when the news first came in. I have many fond memories of my time in Australia, strolling around with a double-scoop of Messina’s Tiramisu and Dulce de Leche blend. Oh, gosh — or even the Blood Orange and Mango sorbet combo. I’m in tears. Tears of joy.

Black Sheep Restaurants founders Christopher Mark and Syed Asim Hussain will be working with the passionate, quality-driven team at Messina to bring a first-class gelateria experience to the city.

“We are passionate about gelato and consider ourselves connoisseurs, but knowing good gelato and being able to make it on a large scale are two different things; so when we think someone else can do it better than we can, that is when we look to partner,” says Hussain. “We were blown away by Messina’s gelato — we believe it is the best in the world — but also by their work ethos, which is very much in line with our own. The amount of pride and detail that they achieve at every level is really inspirational.”

All I can say is, I cannot agree more.

Stay tuned for more updates on the opening date.