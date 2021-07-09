Lavish Gifts: The most impressive bottles to bring to your next dinner party

Whether you’ve got some extra HKD to spend or you just really like your chances in that vaccine lottery, splash out on these bottles to impress the host at your next dinner party.

Founded in 1843, Krug is a Champagne house that requires little introduction. Oenophiles across the globe await the Grande Cuvée yearly release with unmatched enthusiasm. This particular creation centres upon the harvest of the year 2013, tied in with a sensual, aromatic blend of unique reserve wines from 10 different years.

“Every year since the foundation of the House, a new Édition of Krug Grande Cuvée is created, every year the inspiration will be the same, but the creation will be totally unique and different,” explains Olivier Krug, Director of the House of Krug and sixth generation of the Krug family.

Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition is now available across various retail partners throughout Hong Kong, including Watson’s Wine, The Fine Wine Experience, CitySuper and Avize Wine Cellar.

Vintage champagnes are one thing. Dom Pérignon’s Plénitude 2 are in another league entirely. Released after a remarkable average of 20 years of maturation, the Plénitude 2 series serve as a more tactile and vibrant evolution of their predecessors.

With the hottest summer in 53 years hitting the region, 2003 in particular was an extremely volatile year for vineyards. In a surprising turn of events, the weather conditions spurred the earliest harvest since 1822, and resulted in remarkably concentrated grapes.

Toasty and mineral with teasing notes of dried apricots, the Vintage 2003 – Plénitude 2 is breath-taking with spices that linger on the palate. Unveiled globally just last week, sharing this sleek, dark bottle will certainly elevate you to the title of Favourite Dinner Guest.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2003 – Plénitude 2 is now available at partnered retailers such as Watson’s Wine, Avize Wine Cellar, Wine Vault, Liquid Gold, ENOTECA and city’super.

For a bottle a little headier, consider this gorgeously nuanced cognac created in 1979 by Maurice Fillioux, 6th generation of Hennessy Master Blenders. As a music lover, his inspiration is grounded upon designing a blend rooted in symphony.

Art de Vivre, Hennessy Paradis tasting

Visually, the bottle is a treat. All smooth curves encasing the luscious, amber-gold liquid. On the nose, one gets immediate hits of dried roses and red berries. Finally, the tasting reveals a smooth tone of honeysuckle, punctuated by delicate notes of cinnamon. The entire song is a delight.

Hennessy Paradis is now available in select retailers including Watson’s Wine and HK Liquor Store.

JAY Z Carter, Armand de Brignac

Jay-Z’s vibe is universal. This is a state of emergency. His famous Ace of Spades bottles are iconic to hip-hop lovers and champagne connoisseurs alike. And in gold? Come on. There’s no better way to earn clout than to show up with a couple of these baddies. Magnum sized.

We’re rounding off our list with a gorgeous rosé, because who doesn’t enjoy a pink-hued glass (or two, or three…) during a dinner party?

Harvested from the three jewels in the crown Grand Crus of the Champagne region, Cuvée Louise is a blend of grapes across the vineyards of Avize, Cramant and Aÿ. Appreciated on its own, or as a companion to refined seafood dishes – and even dessert – this harmonious blend offers cheeky tones of red grapefruit and apples with a mineral bite. Gorgeous in the glass, and even lovelier for the guests.