Elon Musk And Tesla Are Working On The World’s First Amphibious Electric Car

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk has suggested that the Tesla Cybertruck, the US carmaker’s first electric pickup, will be able to travel short distances on water. This would make it the first amphibious electric production car.

According to Elon Musk, “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy. Needs [to] be able to get from Starbase [the SpaceX rocket launch base] to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.”

What exactly is the Cybertruck, which is poised to be the world’s first amphibious electric car?

The Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019, but production is not expected to begin until 2023. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the vehicle because it is out of the ordinary in almost every way. In addition to its performance, promising acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds — which is exceptional for a pickup truck — it stands out for its ultra-futuristic look, large storage capacity of more than 2,800 litres, and towing capacity of just over 6 tons. Moreover, it is designed to withstand hostile impacts, from stones or even bullets.

Now, it seems the truck will be so tough that it will be able to take to the water, according to Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, an American entrepreneur had the idea of making the Cybertruck into a floating vehicle. This involves using a surprising kit to transform the pickup into a catamaran, powered by the vehicle’s battery.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews