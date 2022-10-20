Electric flying car takes off for the first time in Dubai

The future of flying cars is nearer than you think, with the first flying car display recently held in Dubai.

The electric flying car had its first first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). This first flight was witnessed by over 150 attendees, including representatives from the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, the DCAA, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai World Trade Centre and global media.

The first flight followed a keynote introduction to the X2 and the Future of Mobility by Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, Brian Gu, on the opening day of GITEX at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The public flight took place at Skydive Dubai, located adjacent to The Palm, offering excellent airspace conditions and panoramic views of the cityscape to provide the historic flight with a breathtaking backdrop.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, commented: “XPENG X2’s public display in Dubai represents a significant milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars. Dubai is a world-renowned ‘City of Innovation’, which is the reason we decided to hold the X2 first public flight event here. Today’s flight is a major step in XPENG’s exploration of future mobility.”

About the XPENG X2 Electric Flying Car

The XPENG X2 is the fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by XPENG AEROHT, headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For the first time, the X2 adopts an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi appearance that takes high-efficient aerodynamics into account to achieve the ultimate in-flight performance. In order to reduce weight, the XPENG X2 has a complete carbon fiber structure.

The XPENG X2 is a two-seater flying car. It does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight and is a step forward in the pursuit of urban green transportation. It will be suitable for future low-altitude city flights and is perfect for short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.

The XPENG X2 is equipped with two driving modes: manual and autonomous. During the autonomous flight, passengers can enjoy a safe and intelligent flying experience with simple start, return and landing operations at the touch of a button.

Making the XPENG X2 Dubai Flight a Reality

The XPENG X2 successfully completed the specific operations risk assessment, working in partnership with the DCAA, which granted it permission to make its first public flight in Dubai.

A professional XPENG AEROHT team collected the technical information from the X2 R&D team, and with reference to the international standard model, formulated the operation concept and manual of the X2 demonstration flight, and assessed the operation risk. With the assistance of the Sanad Academy and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the risk mitigation plan has been developed to ensure that the X2 first public flight was carried out safely.

During the test, the XPENG X2 received appraisal from the DCAA reviewers for the stability, as well as the standardization of the entire flight operation process. The XPENG X2’s completion of the assessment is the first time China’s manned autonomous flying vehicle has completed its operational risk assessment overseas. XPENG AEROHT thus has become the first company to pass the assessment in Dubai in the specific weight class.

XPENG Tech Day

XPENG AEROHT will release the crucial achievement of R&D progress of the sixth-generation flying car, including the configuration, exterior design, and air driving method on this year’s 1024 XPENG Tech Day (24 Oct, 2022).

Equipped with both manual and automatic flight driving modes, this next-generation electric flying car, which is able to drive in the air and on roads, represents a true transformation from two-dimensional to three-dimensional mobility. As well as meeting daily travel demands, it can trigger the folding deformation system to achieve vertical take-of and landing for a low altitude manned flight.

Conclusion

XPENG Flying Car at GITEX GLOBAL GITEX GLOBAL 2022, one of the world’s largest tech shows, kicked of on October 10th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 42nd edition of the event features 5,000 companies and 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to dive deep into diverse technology topics including future mobility. The XPENG X2 flying car, exhibited at the XPENG AEROHT pavilion Za’abeel Hall 3, turned the heads of thousands of visitors on the first day of the GITEX international event.

This story is published via AFP News.