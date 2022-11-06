7 apps that help you keep tabs on your investments and be clued-in

We are a clued-in generation — we love to keep tabs and get notifications. We want the same where our money is concerned. With traditional investments like a Fixed Deposit, you are made aware of the rate of interest that you will earn. But mutual funds are connected to the market and can see changes daily. But how do you keep track? Here are the best apps for tracking investments.

Best apps for tracking your investments in India

myCams Mutual Fund App

myCAMS gives you a 360 view of your portfolio that is connected to your PAN. You can make new investments into mutual funds and redeem your funds as well. Other features like switching your investment from one fund to another and setting up Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) are available as well.

myCAMS advertises itself as a single gateway to investing in mutual fund schemes of all the popular Asset Management Companies. Although the design is not very user friendly for the new age, the availability to view all your investments in one place does make it utilitarian. The app is provided by CAMS (Computer Age Management Services), which acts as a transfer agency to AMCs.

Available on Android and iOS.

This multi-feature app allows a one-touch login. It is run by Kfintech, another registrar and transfer agency. Just like myCAMS, this app also provides a single view of your investments and allows you to manage your transactions instantly. The app boasts of an easy navigation experience for the investor.

Another interesting feature is the linking of several folios. Not only can you keep tabs of your investments, you can do that for your family too in one app. You can generate insights on your investment pattern to further make informed decisions. Screen notifications when using the app and auto data refresh are other defining features. Other transactions like reinvestments, starting SIPs and redemptions are supported.

You can call this the hero of investment apps, owing to its interactive features. Not only does Money Control allow you to keep track of your mutual fund investments, your stocks performance is also visible. Along with a voice search for stocks and indices, you can access the app in English, Hindi or Gujarati. Tracking ULIPs (Unit linked insurance plans) and commodities is quick too via multiple portfolio accounts.

Along with news updates and live TV (business news, CNBC), you can follow your favourite topic and message boards and interact with other users. A voice search and a currency converter is a distinguishing on-the-go feature. You can invest in mutual funds and find real-time updates of stock movement and top gainers and losers on the NSE and BSE (Indian stock markets). Transactions such as investments, redemption and setting up SIPs or cancelling them are supported.

Available on Android and iOS.

There are a series of apps that come from fintech platforms aimed at offering no-commission direct mutual funds. Zerodha’s Coin is one of them. However, the drawback with these platforms is that it only tracks the portfolios you began with the platform. To invest via Coin you will need to link your primary bank account and complete an online KYC.

Nonetheless, it features over 2,000 mutual funds and recommends funds in each category. You can track your investment performance, be updated with the NAV (net asset value) and perform investment transactions. When it was launched the app charged Rs 50 per month, but is free from August 2018. Since Coin acts as an intermediary you do not have to place investment and redemption requests separately. You will need to link your primary bank account to make transactions and complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

Available on Android and iOS.

This is an investment and spending tracker app. You can easily track your credit card, cash and e-wallet spends and investments in one space. ET Money aims to make all investments paperless, including buying commodities like gold. ET Money can track investments that you haven’t made through the app as well.

Just like Coin, ET Money does not charge a commission on mutual fund investments either. The verification process to begin investments can be completed online instantly. It supports both SIP and Lumpsum investments. A curated list of schemes in different categories can help a new investor pick funds. Short information videos within the app help new investors make quick decisions.

Available on Android and iOS.

The app claims to be user-friendly in terms of search and analysis of mutual funds. If you find it a hassle to create your own investment bucket, you can choose among the pre-made portfolios based on your risk profile. KYC completion is also a digital process, after which you can initiate your first transaction.

Once you have linked your bank account to Groww and made investments, a panel shows how they are performing. The app also allows investments directly into the stock market. An integrated SIP calculator can help you assess your wealth creation on set goals. Quick analysis of your funds’ performance via charts is a helpful tool for an on-the-go investor.

Available on Android and iOS.

Paytm Money

This platform is a fairly new entrant in the funds’ investment and tracking category. It has become popular because it is embedded within the Paytm Wallet app. However, if you do not use the wallet, you can still download this app separately. Paytm Money allows you to not only switch from regular funds (with commission) to direct funds (without commission), you can also move investments made on other platforms to one space.

Some distinguishing features of the app also include: masking your portfolio so they invest amount is not displayed to others, checking the risk exposure of the fund before investing and reminders for your SIP payments so you do not miss out.

All of these apps will require you to set up security walls, which can be your phone passwords. You can also set up a unique code instead. One of the permissions the apps would require is to be able to read your SMS. This helps to authenticate any investment transactions you make on the apps. All apps are available on Android and iOS smartphones.

Available on Android and iOS.

