Ocean Park’s giant panda An An has been resurrected in the metaverse

Do pan-droids dream of electric bamboo?

In perhaps the first and only good application of the metaverse to date, Hong Kong’s beloved and recently deceased giant panda An An has been given a second life, thanks to AiR World Limited’s Adventures in Reality app. Like Tupac and Elvis before him, An An joins the list of cherished celebrities who were offered a comeback through technology.

Through the app, adults and kids alike can take on the role of Ocean Park caretakers, checking in on a virtual An An while keeping an eye on his eating habits and learning more about the lives and behaviours of giant pandas, like Ying Ying and Le Le who live in the park today.

Speaking of Ying Ying and Le Le, park visitors who stop in and see them can scan a QR code for an opportunity to interact with a virtual Ying Ying through the app. In addition to educational and fun opportunities, by completing tasks and challenges, users will also get a shot at winning Ocean Park tickets and other rewards, as well.

But ultimately, it’s another chance to see An An, loving on pears and apples, just like we remember him.

Check the app out here, and long live An An.