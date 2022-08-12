facebook
Ocean Park’s giant panda An An has been resurrected in the metaverse
12 Aug 2022

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Do pan-droids dream of electric bamboo?

In perhaps the first and only good application of the metaverse to date, Hong Kong’s beloved and recently deceased giant panda An An has been given a second life, thanks to AiR World Limited’s Adventures in Reality app. Like Tupac and Elvis before him, An An joins the list of cherished celebrities who were offered a comeback through technology.

Through the app, adults and kids alike can take on the role of Ocean Park caretakers, checking in on a virtual An An while keeping an eye on his eating habits and learning more about the lives and behaviours of giant pandas, like Ying Ying and Le Le who live in the park today.

Speaking of Ying Ying and Le Le, park visitors who stop in and see them can scan a QR code for an opportunity to interact with a virtual Ying Ying through the app. In addition to educational and fun opportunities, by completing tasks and challenges, users will also get a shot at winning Ocean Park tickets and other rewards, as well.

But ultimately, it’s another chance to see An An, loving on pears and apples, just like we remember him.

Check the app out here, and long live An An.

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
