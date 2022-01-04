Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs worth US$ 2.2 mn stolen from collector

A New York-based collector, Todd Kramer, of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) lost 16 of his Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and associated NFTs in an alleged hacking incident.

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 unique artworks featuring apes that are highly sought-after in the ever-expanding NFT market.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident

Kramer alleges phishing

The collector revealed on Twitter that he lost eight BAYC NFTs besides seven NFTs of Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), a spin-off collection of apes in mutant forms. He also lost a Clonex.

“I been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me,” he wrote on Twitter, according to Coin Desk.

According to The Indian Express, Kramer revealed he was caught in a phishing attack when he clicked on a link that looked like an NFT decentralised application. Kramer also said that NFT marketplace OpenSea had “frozen” the stolen assets to secure his properties.

The Sun reported that his original tweet announcing the hack was deleted while estimating his NFT stolen collection’s worth at around USD 2.2 million.

Some apes recovered

However, Kramer thanked people who helped him recover some of his lost goods.

“Just wanted to say thank you to @j1mmyeth and @evankeast for your support in arguably the worst night of my life. I still believe #wagmi,” he wrote, tagging two accounts.

Just wanted to say thank you to @j1mmyeth and @evankeast for your support in arguably the worst night of my life. I still believe #wagmi — toddkramer.eth (@toddkramer1) December 30, 2021

Kramer also retweeted a tweet by a handle, @daviseford, which said that two people who had purchased the stolen BAYC returned them.

“Just helped @toddkramer1 re-unite with two more of his stolen ape. Two members of the #BoredApeYachtClub (who had unwittingly purchased the stolen apes) worked with @j1mmyeth to get them back to their rightful owner. Massive props to everyone involved,” the tweet read.

Just helped @toddkramer1 re-unite with two more of his stolen ape. Two members of the #BoredApeYachtClub (who had unwittingly purchased the stolen apes) worked with @j1mmyeth to get them back to their rightful owner. Massive props to everyone involved. — daviseford.eth (@daviseford) December 31, 2021

What is BAYC?

The BAYC collection was created by four friends known by their pseudonyms — Gordon Goner, Gargamel, No Sass and Emperor Tomato Ketchup.

The collection was launched on 30 April 2021 and has since been succeeded by two spin-offs — the mutants and Bored Ape Kennel Club.

It is so famous that auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s have sold some pieces for millions, while its famous collectors include NBA star Steph Curry, musician The Chainsmokers, singer-songwriter Post Malone, record producer Jermaine Dupri and TV show host Jimmy Fallon.

(Main and Featured images: Towfiqu barbhuiya/@towfiqu999999/Unsplash)