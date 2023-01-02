The best VPN services in Hong Kong to use for uninterrupted and safe browsing

While the internet has been a boon to mankind, it equally has its share of cons, negatively impacting the lives of its users in many ways. Be it cybersecurity issues compromising their privacy, hackers posing threats, or government and corporations manipulating, monitoring and restricting users in several ways, online freedom and privacy have always been at stake. However, this is where the best VPN services come to the rescue.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a secure tunnel, a cybersecurity tool between the internet and your device. It safeguards your privacy and the internet connection by rerouting your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, which allows you safe and unmonitored access to the internet. It protects your online identity by masking your IP address to help you browse safely, especially when using public Wi-Fi.

Are VPNs safe?

While VPNs are generally considered safe, sometimes, even your VPN provider’s infrastructure can be compromised which means that your information isn’t safe. Additionally, free VPN services reportedly sell confidential information to third parties for commercial purposes and profitable gains. Furthermore, they have a slower connection speed, fewer features and weak security. This is why understanding how VPNs work and factors that are telltale of their safety must be considered.

VPNs use encryption protocols to safeguard your data wherein each of them outlines how the server connects with the app. It further defines how the data travels and how that flow of information is encrypted. For instance, OpenVPN and WireGuard are highly preferred protocols offered by many providers, as they can be checked by anyone to verify if the code is working as it should.

Yet, another effective way of ensuring that the VPN you’re using is safe is their no-logs policy. It is a way for the provider to guarantee that they never store any of their users’ information and personal data for any reason whatsoever. For that matter, some of the most reputed VPN service providers that are extremely safe to use have built their footing over the years by protecting their customers’ online anonymity through top-notch services, strong protocols and no-logs policies.

How to choose the best VPN?

It’s essential to first identify your VPN needs and requirements. Do you need a VPN for your home network or casual secure browsing? Do you need this service to enable you to access online content that’s not available in your country? Are you looking for an enhanced gaming experience, or do you use public Wi-Fi a lot and want some privacy? Figuring out your VPN also helps in scouting for the right provider and the right package.

Always check a VPN provider’s policies on their website to ensure you’re making the right choice before signing up for their subscription. Opt for providers that offer a no-logs policy and have strong protocols.

It is also essential to understand the laws of the country the VPN service is based. This directly impacts the handling of your information as some laws require collecting and providing the data to authorities, while other countries might not have such laws or stricter laws for the protection of data.

Here are the top VPNs in Hong Kong

(Main Image Courtesy: Dan Nelson/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Stefan Coders/Pexels)