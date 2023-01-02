The best VPN services in Hong Kong to use for uninterrupted and safe browsing

While the internet has been a boon to mankind, it equally has its share of cons, negatively impacting the lives of its users in many ways. Be it cybersecurity issues compromising their privacy, hackers posing threats, or government and corporations manipulating, monitoring and restricting users in several ways, online freedom and privacy have always been at stake. However, this is where the best VPN services come to the rescue.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a secure tunnel, a cybersecurity tool between the internet and your device. It safeguards your privacy and the internet connection by rerouting your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, which allows you safe and unmonitored access to the internet. It protects your online identity by masking your IP address to help you browse safely, especially when using public Wi-Fi.
Are VPNs safe?
While VPNs are generally considered safe, sometimes, even your VPN provider’s infrastructure can be compromised which means that your information isn’t safe. Additionally, free VPN services reportedly sell confidential information to third parties for commercial purposes and profitable gains. Furthermore, they have a slower connection speed, fewer features and weak security. This is why understanding how VPNs work and factors that are telltale of their safety must be considered.
VPNs use encryption protocols to safeguard your data wherein each of them outlines how the server connects with the app. It further defines how the data travels and how that flow of information is encrypted. For instance, OpenVPN and WireGuard are highly preferred protocols offered by many providers, as they can be checked by anyone to verify if the code is working as it should.
Yet, another effective way of ensuring that the VPN you’re using is safe is their no-logs policy. It is a way for the provider to guarantee that they never store any of their users’ information and personal data for any reason whatsoever. For that matter, some of the most reputed VPN service providers that are extremely safe to use have built their footing over the years by protecting their customers’ online anonymity through top-notch services, strong protocols and no-logs policies.
How to choose the best VPN?
It’s essential to first identify your VPN needs and requirements. Do you need a VPN for your home network or casual secure browsing? Do you need this service to enable you to access online content that’s not available in your country? Are you looking for an enhanced gaming experience, or do you use public Wi-Fi a lot and want some privacy? Figuring out your VPN also helps in scouting for the right provider and the right package.
Always check a VPN provider’s policies on their website to ensure you’re making the right choice before signing up for their subscription. Opt for providers that offer a no-logs policy and have strong protocols.
It is also essential to understand the laws of the country the VPN service is based. This directly impacts the handling of your information as some laws require collecting and providing the data to authorities, while other countries might not have such laws or stricter laws for the protection of data.
Here are the top VPNs in Hong Kong
Enabling you to experience the internet freely and openly while ensuring protected privacy and security is ExpressVPN. It was founded in 2009 by friends and technology entrepreneurs Peter and Dan and operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries.
With more than three million active subscribers in over 180 countries, ExpressVPN has apps for almost all premium platforms in more than 17 languages. From Hulu, Prime Video, HBO and Netflix to BBC iPlayer, Discovery+ and ESPN, you can stream and download your favourite content across platforms and with unlimited bandwidth. It also allows you access to different social media apps and messaging tools, including Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Instagram and WhatsApp.
ExpressVPN also makes for one of the best VPN services in Hong Kong for online gamers. It allows you to play your favourite games, such as Fortnite, League of Legends, FIFA and Call-Duty Warzone, anytime and anywhere, with your friends across the globe and aids in cloud gaming. It enhances your gaming experience on some of the major platforms by optimising speed and stability, protecting against ISP throttling and providing security against DDoS attacks.
Additionally, the brand also launched Aircove in 2022, which is an exclusively developed Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN protection, bringing all the benefits of a VPN to all your devices. They offer three types of plans — HKD 100.89 per month, HKD 77.83 for six months and HKD 51.97 yearly.
Yet another leading VPN in Hong Kong that lets you securely access your personal and work information with an encrypted internet connection is NordVPN. It takes pride in its newest Threat Protection feature that upgrades your cybersecurity by making your browsing smoother, faster and safer. It neutralises cyber threats like malware, tracking and intrusive ads as well as malicious URLs. You can secure up to six devices at the same time with one NordVPN account and choose from over 5,400 servers in 60 countries to enjoy the fastest VPN experience in the world.
NordVPN’s prime feature is Meshnet, which lets you access devices directly over encrypted private tunnels instead of connecting you to a VPN server. It is powered by its flagship technology, NordLynx. Simply turn on the Meshnet option on your NordVPN app, link the other devices by also enabling it on them and access them with a unique IP address or Nord name. You can connect up to 10 of your own and 50 external devices (such as those of friends and family) by sending invitations.
This VPN in Hong Kong also supports other features like split tunnelling, uninterrupted streaming, browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Edge and Onion Over VPN. It has monthly, yearly and two-year packages, starting at HKD 93.41, HKD 34.98 and HKD 28.75, respectively.
Surfshark is an award-winning VPN service founded in 2018. It has all the essentials of a premium VPN along with some more exclusive features. Offering 3200+ servers in 100 countries with advanced security features, Surfshark stops third-party trackers and snooping ISPs and secures your identity online. What makes it stand out from other VPN services is how it allows unlimited simultaneous connections under just one subscription.
With plans starting at HKD 19.40 per month, they also offer services like two-factor authentication, leak protection, ad and cookie pop-up blocker, and 24×7 customer support. The upgraded CleanWeb feature also alerts you about malware-infected websites to safeguard you from phishing attempts and website breaches. For double privacy and security, you can also connect via two different virtual private network servers at the same time to reduce the chances of tracking.
It was back in 2014 when Proton was founded with the launch of the world’s largest encrypted email service, Proton Mail. The VPN service, however, came into existence, owing to the need for better protection for journalists and activists who used Proton Mail. Proton VPN boasts extra security features that upgrade and enhance your privacy as compared to an ordinary VPN by routing your internet connection through encrypted tunnels. It even allows you to access a website that’s blocked in your country.
It has one of the world’s most extensive and fastest networks with several servers (1,904 precisely) in all continents across 67 countries. Proton VPN’s Secure Core architecture enables defending against network-based attacks, which means neither your true IP address can be discovered nor can your browsing activity be matched to an IP. Additionally, unique and exclusive to Proton is their VPN accelerator technology that increases your VPN speed by over 400 percent. With the DNS filtering feature, NetShield protects from malware, prevents website trackers and blocks ads, Stealth protocol aids in evading detection and allows you to bypass VPN blocking methods and most firewalls.
Apart from providing efficient technical security, Proton VPN also takes pride in being strongly and legally protected, since they are based in Switzerland and guarded by some of the most stringent privacy laws in the world. Their pricing varies from a monthly plan at HKD 77.81 and a yearly plan at HKD 46.66 to a two-year plan at HKD 38.87.
Founded in 2011, CyberGhost is known for creating one of the most reliable solutions for online privacy and security with its VPN service. Boasting a community of over 38 million users, it has about 9,308 VPN servers worldwide spread across 91 countries and can protect up to seven devices simultaneously. Other essential features include DNS and IP leak protection, unlimited bandwidth and traffic, the highest possible VPN speeds and 24×7 live customer support.
From enabling streaming sports events (such as LaLiga, UEFA Europa League and MotoGP) to favourite shows on HBO max, Netflix and Disney+, among others, there’s so much you can do through CyberGhost VPN, with no hindrances. Its repertoire of apps also has VPN for Xbox and PlayStation consoles to upgrade the gaming experience. Chrome and Firefox extensions are also available.
Its various pricing plans include a monthly package at HKD 90.79, a six-month package at HKD 316.11 and a two-year package at HKD 434.72.
Another best VPN in Hong Kong you can rely on is Private Internet Access, which comes with advanced, state-of-the-art features to enhance your online privacy and freedom. It was founded in 2009 and has been diligently working towards prioritising the online security and safety of its customers. With an expertise of over a decade, more than 15 million customers and live 24×7 support, Private Internet Access VPN also champions transparency through its open-source VPN protocols and proven no-logs policy.
Advanced split tunnelling, a secure firewall-based kill switch for leak protection, reliable automation rules and built-in ad blocking are some of the most coveted features that this VPN provider has to offer. It also provides unlimited bandwidth with no speed throttling and has servers in 83 countries. With only one subscription, you can access up to 10 devices simultaneously.
Private Internet Access works on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS as well as Linux and has extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Opera. You can also install it on a router to use it on every device that’s connected to that same Wi-Fi, including gaming consoles and smart TVs. While their monthly plan costs HKD 86.16, the six-month plan comes at HKD 322 and the two-year plan is for HKD 403.
Released in 2012, IPVanish provides a safe and secure browsing environment to its customers. Spanning over 40,000 IPs, it has over 2,000 servers in more than 75 locations to enable enhanced, anonymous and secure internet activity. Whether you aim at bypassing censorship, stopping Geo-Targeting, preventing deep packet inspection or using public Wi-Fi more securely, IPVanish VPN lets you do it all easily.
It offers end-to-end encryption for all your devices and provides user-friendly software for both desktop and mobile. Some of its most prominent features and benefits include shared IP addresses, global server coverage, high speed, 24×7 customer support, secure online gaming and no VPN connection caps. Additionally, their no-logs policy and WireGuard VPN protocol make it safe to use and reliable.
They currently offer three types of packages — HKD 93.45 monthly, HKD 234 quarterly and HKD 373 yearly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Android users can choose from an extensive range of VPNs, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Proton VPN and NordVPN.
Answer: ExpressVPN is one of the most preferred VPN services for 'PUBG,' followed by NordVPN.
Answer: ExpressVPN, CyberGhost and Private Internet Access are some of the best VPN services for China.
Answer: NordVPN is one of the top VPN services to stream your favourite shows and movies on Netflix.