How much does a private jet charter in Hong Kong cost and how to book it

A chartered jet is an exclusively rented aircraft for personal travel. It is an unscheduled flight that is not part of a regular airline’s routing. If you’re looking for a private jet charter in Hong Kong, here is everything you need to know, including where you can book one for yourself, how much it costs, the paperwork you need, and what you can expect from it.

What is a private jet charter and how is it different?

The concept of a private jet charter can be confusing. For instance, people might think that a private jet charter is similar to owning a private jet, which is not true. In fact, renting a private jet charter is way cheaper. Now, the question that arises is how are chartered jets different from commercial aeroplanes. And, one of the answers is the ticket. While commercial airlines sell tickets by seat, jet charter companies focus on the entire plane and itineraries. Basically, a private jet charter is completely for yourself by all means.

The types of chartered jets offered by charter companies include turboprops, light jets, mid-size jets, super-midsize jets, heavy jets and airliners. These provide a comfortable airborne journey for people who don’t want to snuggle with other passengers, and wish to travel in style.



Wondering how much does it cost to board a private jet charter in Hong Kong and how expensive is it? Fret not, as we’ve done the work for you, and here’s everything you need to know about booking a charter jet in the ‘Fragrant Harbour.’

How much does a jet charter cost in Hong Kong?

The cost of chartering a private jet in Hong Kong depends on the inclusions and the type of jet you wish to choose. For instance, a typical international flight via a Heavy Jet from Hong Kong to London costs around USD 169,400 to USD 192,600. Similarly, a one-way flight from the USA to Hong Kong with a Gulfstream G-450 would cost somewhere around USD 130,000 to USD 150,000.

Types of private jet charters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a small city, with a total land area of only around 1,110 km². And, within an area of 80 km, Hong Kong has four major airports — Sek Kong Airport (VHSK), the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), Macau International Airport (MFM) and the Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). Among these airports, many private aircraft options are available for renting national and international flights.

Below are some of the aircraft available for chartered flights in Hong Kong.

Super-midsize jets

Gulfstream G200

The Gulfstream G200 offers a large cabin, luxurious interiors and cosy seats. It is an ideal jet for long distances as it has a cross-country range, an average speed of 900 km/h, and an efficient fuel capacity, making it the perfect jet for comfortable trips from or around Hong Kong.

Challenger 300

Another private jet offering a large cabin, despite having a super-midsize body is the Challenger 300. The plane has a default cabin size of six feet, and it can accommodate up to 10 passengers in extremely comfortable seats. It has a forward galley with lots of room for storing food and snacks as well as an enclosed rest room with a sink.

Citation Sovereign

It is the ideal aircraft combining luxury and efficiency. It can accommodate up to 9 passengers and provides maximum space for keeping baggage and snacks in the cabin. Known for being a luxury plane with a body of a small jet, the Citation Sovereign offers the best savings on your private excursion in and around Hong Kong.

Large jets

Gulfstream G200

Gulfstream G200 can accommodate up to 10 passengers and offers a luxurious interior. Built for long-range travel, it gives perfect performance, high-end luxury and speed. Corporate Jet Investor has reported that crossing the Atlantic is easily doable with this jet.

Challenger 605

With a generous space for 12 passengers (seats) and 5 (sleeps), the Challenger 605 offers a large and spacious cabin space within its category. It has a max of 4,000 nm, providing a speed of 0.82 Mach. The jet is an ideal choice to travel in style combining flexibility and productivity without losing its power.

Challenger 850

This one is the perfect choice for luxury lovers among medium to large jets. It offers accommodation for up to 14 passengers (seats) and 7 (sleeps). The cabin space is almost identical to its twin Global 6000, while it offers extra-large and comfortable cabins for long-duration flights. As for its performance, the jet offers a long-range flight performance of 2800 nautical miles with a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.8.

Ultra-long-range jets

Global 5500

With a wide cabin space and extra luxurious interior, the plane enhances the whole purpose of flying along. Under the hood, the jet is powered by a Rolls-Royce Pearl engine, which provides a speed of 0.90 Mach, keeping you one step ahead of everyone. It also uses the leading-edge wing technology to give you a better flight experience at high altitudes.

Global 6000

The aircraft features the most spacious cabin space in long jets of its class, and a carefully designed interior to provide maximum comfort to its passengers. With high-speed local Wi-Fi access and inflight baggage systems, the Global 6000 is simply one of the best-chartered jets you can rent in Hong Kong.

Global Express

The Global Express is the latest personal jet by Bombardier. It features 13 comfortable seats with all modern amenities and an interior design to make you feel nothing less than royalty. The ultra-long-range large cabin ensures that the passengers enjoy their time while being 6,100 nautical miles above the ground. With the BMW Rolls-Royce BR710 engine, the plane can efficiently perform intercontinental travel.

How to book a private jet charter in Hong Kong?

Many renowned companies offer private jet services in Hong Kong. Though the basic procedure for booking the flight is the same for all of them, there might be slight alterations in rules and regulations, depending upon the service provider. Here is a quick look at how to book a private chartered jet in Hong Kong.



The process is simple and almost identical to booking tickets for a commercial aeroplane. You can contact travel agencies in your area or visit some websites on the internet that offer private jet charter services. Following this, you can provide your details, including the number of passengers and the type of jet you want to opt for. Usually, these websites estimate the total cost plus other taxes and permissions. Based on that they offer packages.

If you feel satisfied with the package, you can pay the charges and ask them to arrange a private jet for you, The travel agencies take care of the other things, including the flight schedule and all the documents needed.

Here are some of the companies that offer private jet services in Hong Kong.

Air Charter Service (HK) Ltd

VistaJet Hong Kong

L’VOYAGE Limited

Hongkong Jet

How to save money on chartered jets with Empty Legs?

If you’re planning a private jet trip in or outside Hong Kong, you can save a lot of money while opting for empty legs. These flights either fly half-empty or come back to their home base. For those unaware, an empty leg is a one-way private jet flight that costs less than booking a whole flight.

According to Paramount Business Jets, an empty leg can save up to 75% compared to the original price of booking a private jet. If you want to travel to Hong Kong in private jets, you can opt for empty legs flights, matching your air charter schedule according to the available options.

(Hero Image and Featured Image Credit: Asad Photo Maldives/Pexels)