Dyson Supersonic’s newest attachment makes salon-ready blowouts possible at home

I donate my hair every other year once it gets long enough, so, suffice to say, haircare is of paramount importance to me. I tend to be quite picky when it comes to changing up the line-up in my haircare routine, but Dyson is a brand that’s been gaining a reputation as top dog in the scene in recent years. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been diligently testing the iconic Dyson Supersonic with its various accessories and accoutrements in tow, including the latest Flyaway attachment.

The hardware

I feel almost silly about writing this segment because, let’s be real, who hasn’t heard of the Dyson Supersonic?

Launched in 2016 to great fanfare, the Supersonic is powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, spinning at up to 110,000rpm — up to six times faster than other hair dryer motors. It even has a built-in heat regulator to prevent heat damage to your strands. This all amounts to a product that jets out high-pressure and high-velocity controlled currents, resulting in a fast-drying experience without damage.

The Flyaway attachment

It’s a miraculous thing to watch hairdressers finesse their way around a brush, a section of hair and a dryer to boot, effortlessly weaving strands together for a perfect coif. I’ve always wanted to recreate the blowout experience at home but I just, well, didn’t seem to have enough hands.

Dyson R&D for the Flyaway attachment

“We set out to innovate a way to mechanise this method for the everyday styler,” says Emma Sheldon, Dyson Hair Care Category Director. “The new Dyson Flyaway Attachment harnesses the phenomenon of Coanda to smooth flyaways out of sight, without exposing the hair to extreme heat damage.”

The Coanda effect was first engineered for styling within the Dyson Airwrap styler in 2018. The method? Attract and lift longer hairs to the front, whilst pushing flyaways out of sight. Sounds simple enough. But does it actually work?

The verdict

The Flyaway attachment is meant to be used on dry hair, so, being a night-showerer, I would pop this on in the morning to attempt a bit of styling before work.

First of all, I love that all the add-ons for the Dyson Supersonic are attached magnetically. It’s the easiest thing in the world to switch the smoothing nozzle out to the diffuser at night, and then the Flyaway attachment in the morning. The weight of the hardware is also worth noting. At around half a kilo, it is one of the lightest hair dryers that I’ve owned, making the whole song-and-dance of blow-drying a lesser burden on my poor arms. But I digress.

It took me a few tries to perfect the angle and application of the Flyaway attachment against my hair. I even watched a few YouTube tutorials beforehand to ensure I did it right! I already have naturally straight hair, but the attachment smoothed out my locks to a sleeker finish. The best effect, though, is embedded into the namesake itself – namely, taming my baby hairs and flyaways in a single pass. So, yes, this works. Extremely well.

Do you need it?

There are many upgrades in life that one could benefit from. If an easier morning hair routine is one of them, then I would absolutely recommend this. At HK$3,580, it’s certainly on the higher end of the hairdryer pricing spectrum, but one could argue that the Dyson Supersonic is so much more than simply a hairdryer. It’s a blowout at home. It’s a miracle. And I’m a convert.

The new Flyaway Attachment will be available within the box of new machines purchased at Dyson.hk, Dyson Demo Store at Elements, and selected electronics retailers, priced at HK$3,580. The new Flyaway Attachment is also fully compatible with existing models of the Dyson Supersonic and will be available individually at HK$500.