Dyson to start selling headphones with detachable air purifier from March 2023 in Singapore

Singapore-based appliance maker Dyson is set to begin sales of its first wearable device, Dyson Zone noise-cancellation headphones with built-in air purifier, starting January 2023.

In its announcement on 8 December, the company said that customers in China will be the first to get Dyson Zone. It will begin selling in the US, the UK, Ireland, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore in March.

According to the company, the product has been developed after five years of research by teams across the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and China. User trials were carried out in the US, the UK, China and Singapore.

What to know about Dyson Zone

Compressors in earcups pump in air

The Dyson Zone headphones are powered by lithium-ion batteries and has USB-C charging.

According to the company, the audio-only runtime is 50 hours. The runtime for combined purification and audio is 4 hours. Dyson Zone takes only 3 hours for a full charge.

The air purifier, a non-contact detachable visor, is connected to the headphones. Each earcup has compressors which draw in air through purifiers and pumps it into the wearer’s nose and mouth.

“Electrostatic filters capture 99% of particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns2, whilst K-Carbon, potassium-enriched carbon filters target prevalent acidic gases most associated with city pollution, including NO2 and SO2,” Dyson said in a statement.

According to the company, the filters will last up to 12 months depending on geographical location.

Users can control the device using the MyDyson app. Everything from adjusting the speed of the airflow to setting the audio equaliser can be done via the app.

What is the price of Dyson Zone?

Dyson had announced the unique product in March 2022.

The company hasn’t revealed the price of the product, but Engadget reports that it will start at USD 949 in the US — around twice as much as Apple AirPods Max.

(Main and Featured images: Dyson)

This story first appeared here.