A guide to internet safety: Know terms like phishing, scamming and more

In a day and age where the entire world has been digitised, internet safety has become a non-negotiable. But does the range of terms get quite confusing for you, especially if you’re not as tech savvy? You are at the right place!

When your existence has gone online, right from what you eat to how you sleep, to where you’re going and even who you’re going out with, it is important to know how to stay safe. If the thought of scammers out there trying to hack into your date scares you, then we have some bad news. They are only going to multiply and grow in numbers in the foreseeable future. But the good news is that internet safety is not rocket science. Even if you are a beginner and aren’t too sure about your way around the internet, you can still stay safe. The first step is to know and understand these terms, that will later guide you through a safe surfing experience.

If you are not too new to smartphones and the internet, you must have heard these terms at some point, and immediately gone on to Google what it means. But eventually you might have forgotten, most likely. So, let us take you through a glossary of the terms that will guide you through a safe internet browsing experience.

Guide to internet safety: All the terms you need to know

Adware

This is something you have all seen. Adware is a form of malicious code that displays and often downloads unsolicited advertising, mostly misleading on your system, like pop-ups, banners and more. Expert security professionals regard it as the forerunner of the modern-day PUP (potentially unwanted program).

Bloatware

When a software comes with additional features that nobody probably wants or needs, it is referred to as bloatware. This is often used for the manufacturer softwares that come pre-installed on your computer. These take up excessive disk space and memory and make your systems slower right from when you switch them on.

Cookie

You must have seen this plenty of times on the internet. Whenever you open a new website, the website comes with a pop-up “Accept all cookies?”. One of the basics of internet safety, cookies are small files that are created by a web browser whenever a user is surfing through a website. These files store information like location, shopping choices, and other decisions you make online. An important component for advertisers, cookies are how you see specifically targeted ads.

Cyberbully

The term is quite self-explanatory, and with the boom in social networking sites, the number is only going to keep increasing. A cyberbully is someone who uses the anonymity of the internet to send all kinds of mean messages to someone. It is like trolling, but sometimes with far more dangerous effects.

Cyberstalking

Another great threat to internet security and existence, this basically means stalking, nut online. Cyberstalking is a method that someone can use to track, lure, or harass another person online. It may include defamation, slander, false accusations, libel, monitoring, identity theft, threats, vandalism, solicitation for sex, or blackmail.

Doxing

You might not have heard this a lot, and that’s concerning. One of the basics of internet security, doxing or doxxing means revealing someone’s personal information online without their consent. This is a form of online harassment where the perpetrator can publicly expose someone’s data, like real name, address, job, or others.

Identity theft

In simple terms, identity theft means stealing someone else’s identity online. In a broader sense, when someone uses another person’s personal identifying information, like their name, address, credit card number or more without their permission, to commit fraud or a range of other crimes.

Malware

This is basically any software out there that has been designed with the purpose to disrupt a computer, server, client, or computer network, leak private information, deprive access to information, gain unauthorised access to information or systems, or which unknowingly interferes with the user’s computer security and privacy. There are many different types of malware that can exist.

Pharming

In order to maintain internet safety, you need to be aware of pharming. It is a cyberattack that intends to redirect one website’s traffic to a fake site by installing a malicious program on the computer. Pharming can be conducted either by changing the hosts file on a victim’s computer or by exploiting the vulnerability in DNS server software.

Phishing

One of the most common terms to be aware of to stay safe on the internet, phishing means tricking someone into consensually revealing their personal information, like username, password, or credit card details, by sending fake emails or messages. How do attackers do that? By presenting themselves as a trustworthy entity in electronic communication.

Spoofing of websites

This means when someone creates a replica of a trusted website to mislead online visitors and lead them to a phishing site. The perpetrator uses the logos, fonts, colours and functionality as the website so as to maintain the same tone and make the fake website look real, without raising any suspicion.

Spyware

In order to maintain your cyber security, you need to be aware of spyware. A spyware is a software that’s designed to spy on you. It aims to gather information about a person or organisation and send it to another person or entity in a way that harms the user.

Spamming

Even though this has become a commonly used term even amongst friends, spamming originally means a threat to internet safety. It means using the messaging systems to send multiple unsolicited messages to a large number of recipients for commercial advertising, or any prohibited purpose, or just simply repeatedly sending the same message to the same user.

Trojan Horse

Named after the Greek myth, this is a type of malware that takes the form of a legitimate code or software to enter your network or system. Once inside, attackers can carry out any kind of action that any legitimate user could perform on a daily basis, such as exporting files, modifying passwords and more, deleting files and just changing the contents of the device.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock