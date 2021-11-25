Slow phone? Try these 8 tips to give it a speed boost

Our smartphones have become a crucial part of our lives. They’ve made things easier by compressing the world to fit into the palms of our hands, making everything — from shopping and entertainment to news and staying connected — available at our fingertips. But with time often comes a drop in performance, compared with the day we got it out of the box. It’s only logical to do what we can to boost that performance over time.

The increasing dependency on our devices means that they are on and operational almost all the time. That means they need a sufficient battery charge to last the entire day. Additionally, they must have optimal processing units that help us move from one app to another seamlessly and multitask, like speaking to friends and family while watching a movie or playing a game.

Having said that, these days most smartphones are built to meet all our needs. But no matter how good and expensive a smartphone is, it eventually slows down. So, like any other device, these phones, too, need their share of maintenance to remain in good condition.

Simple tricks that will help you improve your phone’s performance

Toss live and animated wallpapers

Image: Courtesy Rodion Kutsaev/Unsplash

Many people prefer vibrant wallpapers. And to take their wallpaper game a notch higher and give their phones a cooler look, they choose live wallpapers over regular ones.

Little do they know that live wallpapers require more CPU cycles to function and thereby slow down phones. They also consume more battery than ordinary ones. Hence, it is always better to go for a static wallpaper.

The same goes for animated or interactive wallpapers. They might look good but consume a lot of resources that might affect the device’s functionality after a few weeks. Turning them off will conserve processing power.

Embrace lite mode

Image: Courtesy NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Minor fixes will go a long way to enhance the phone’s performance, and one such fix is enabling the lite mode in Chrome.

As per Google Chrome, “When you use Lite mode, some of your web traffic may go through Google servers before being downloaded to your device. If the page is loading slowly, Google servers may simplify it so that less data gets downloaded to your device. Most of the time, your pages will look and work the same.” Although lite mode uses 60 percent less data, it doesn’t work in incognito mode.

Here’s how to do it: Open Chrome and tap the three vertical dots on the top right corner of the screen. Click on settings. Search for lite mode and turn it on. Voila! You are good to go.

No more syncing

Image: Courtesy Brett Jordan/Unsplash

The syncing feature ensures your information is saved on Google’s servers. If you turn on the sync feature, you will receive a notification each time you get an email in your inbox. These applications need to be refreshed regularly to keep you updated with notifications, hence using up resources.

It’s better to turn off this feature for apps and services that don’t require syncing. This will improve the efficiency of your gadget considerably.

Storeless for better performance

Image: Courtesy Oleg Magni/Unsplash

Agreed that your phone has impressive storage, but that doesn’t mean that you will utilise the entire space and expect your device to work smoothly.

For your phone to function seamlessly, it is only wise that you delete unused apps and widgets. Also, don’t forget to remove the files and media that you no longer need.

Clear the cache

Image: Courtesy Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Now that you have removed unnecessary apps, media and files, it is time to delete the cached data. Each activity you perform using your phone leaves behind its residue that gets stored in the RAM as cache.

Clearing the cache now and then can improve the speed of your device. To empty your cache, go to settings and search for storage. Once in storage, look for cache and do as instructed.

Image: Courtesy Jonas Leupe/Unsplash

Update your apps regularly, as the latest versions not only resolve bugs but are also enhanced in terms of stability and performance for smoother and faster use.

While you are updating your apps, remember to update your device’s firmware too for an improved user experience.

Replace the battery

Image: Courtesy Frankie/Unsplash

One of the easiest solutions to boost the performance of your smartphone is to replace its battery with a new one. It is always advisable to get it replaced at the phone company’s service centre instead of just any mobile repair store.

Start with a clean slate

Image: Courtesy Daniel Romero/Unsplash

Apps and softwares make our lives easier, and we all are guilty of overloading our phones with them. Hence, it is no surprise that so many digital contraptions will inundate your phone with software updates, which will eventually slow it down.

If nothing works to boost your phone’s performance, it is best to back up your data and format the device. Once you are done formatting, reinstall the operating system and transfer your data from the backup.

Read the original post at Lifestyle Asia India.