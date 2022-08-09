facebook
Instagram introduces digital collectibles for NFT holders in Hong Kong
09 Aug 2022 03:50 PM

Instagram introduces digital collectibles for NFT holders in Hong Kong

Charmaine Ng
Instagram introduces digital collectibles for NFT holders in Hong Kong
Instagram introduces digital collectibles for NFT holders in Hong Kong

NFTs are the future, whether you like it or not; and now, with the rollout of Instagram’s digital collectibles feature in Hong Kong, holders here can show theirs off to the world.

It’s been in the works for a while, but Meta has just announced the rollout of digital collectibles on Instagram in Hong Kong. Creators, collectors, businesses — and even casual IG users like me and you — now have the ability to share the NFTs they own. A range of formats such as art, images, videos, music and trading cards are permitted.

With this new feature, Meta hopes to “open the doors to new connection and monetisation opportunities” for the local creative community and allow people to support their creators in new ways. High-profile Instagrammers have already started displaying their NFT artwork on the app, including international actor and film director Stephen Fung (@stephenfungible) and local illustrator Dustykid (@dustykid_hk).

So, how do you start showing off your virtual apes and owls? Posting a digital collectible is as easy as connecting your digital wallet to Instagram. Current supported third party wallets include Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet, with Phantom coming soon. At the same time, supported blockchains include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow, with Solana on the way.

Once on Instagram, a digital collectible has a shimmer effect to make it stand out from regular posts. Both the creator and the collector are also automatically attributed, so you can let the whole world know how cool you are with your NFTs.

Lead and featured images courtesy of Meta

