KENZO forays into NFTs to mark Boke Flower collection

Taking over the reins of luxury fashion house KENZO in September 2021, Artistic Creative Director NIGO has created a wave in the industry with his new range of clothing .

NIGO made a massive debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2022, collaborating with A$AP Rocky and launching a Last Orgy 2 collection with Jun Takahashi and VERDY. Following this, KENZO has now entered Web3.0 and launched limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate their Boke Flower collection.

Read on to know more about KENZO’s limited-edition NFT drop

About the NFT collection

KENZO unveiled the first limited-edition capsule with NIGO on 5 February 2022 and has forayed into the Metaverse by announcing the launch of 100 limited-edition NFTs.

The digital artworks are inspired by the Japanese designer’s take on the Boke flower motif, which is a popular and significant quince bush in Japan. The flowers only bloom during spring in February.

As and when new drops are made in the collection, NFTs will be launched which customers can mint and trade. Each drop will usher in a collection of NFTs, granting exclusive access into the world of KENZO.

Till now, the brand has confirmed three more drops for their Spring/Summer collection. However, no date has been announced for launching the NFTs. Enthusiasts can keep an eye on the fashion house’s social media pages and website for more updates.

The Boke Flower collection

The website reads, “The Boke Flower collection translates the bold energy of KENZO’s genetics through the simplified graphic language of Nigo.”

The capsule range launched over the last weekend caught attention on the runway of the Paris Fashion Week.

Featuring hoodies, cardigans, long-sleeved T-shirts, nylon coach jackets and much more for both men and women, the collection became an instant hit. It showcased a big red Boke flower with ‘KENZO PARIS’ inscribed below.

A gender-fluid design is kept in mind, which reflects in the two five-piece ensembles that NIGO created for men and women.

NIGO’s collection pays homage to the label’s founder Kenzo Takada who passed away in 2020.

(Main and feature image credit: KENZO / @kenzo / Instagram)