facebook
Home > Gear > Tech > ‘Lab Report: Kim Kardashian Skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab
‘Lab Report: Kim Kardashian Skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab
Gear
15 Aug 2022 03:58 PM

‘Lab Report: Kim Kardashian Skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
‘Lab Report: Kim Kardashian Skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab
Gear
‘Lab Report: Kim Kardashian Skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab

Available 16 August in shades of Moon, Dune and Earth, Kim Kardashian made sure there’s a pair of neutral-coloured Beats for you.

Apple’s Beats Fit Pro were a “gamechanger” for Kim Kardashian, so much so that they got her thinking: Why don’t headphones, or tech products in general, come in neutral tones?

And after having that thought, Kim, with her same 24 hours in the day as you — albeit with a few hundred million more dollars and connections to the people that make decisions in the world — teamed up with an artist friend to put together a prototype of what that might look like, and pitched it to the Beats team. They went for it (obviously) and Beats x Kim were born.

Kim’s Beats Fit Pro comes in three shades: Moon, Dune and Earth, and each look like a fitting companion to the other product lines in her empire, from neutral-tone shapewear brand to SKIMS to her SKKN skincare line.

There’s no denying they look good — if there’s any downside, it’s even more people talking to you because they don’t realise you have headphones in. Oh well.

The Kim Kardashian x Beats collaboration (US$199.99 / ~HK$1,600.00) drops 16 August on Apple.com and in-store 17 August.

Hong Kong Beats Tech Kim Kardashian Apple X Beats beats fit pro
Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.