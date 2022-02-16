‘Genshin Impact’ developer MihoYo launches metaverse brand HoYoverse

Popular video game Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has joined the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Alibaba and others to enter the Metaverse.

The Shanghai-based company announced the launch of its Metaverse brand HoYoverse on 14 February and the news is gaining steady momentum. The brand aims at giving players immersive virtual world experiences through its various entertainment services.

Here’s all about the HoYoverse

The brand is all about giving players state-of-the-art immersive experiences in its gaming world. According to its official website, HoYoverse’s sole aim is to “create a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment, which will provide players with a high level of freedom and immersion.”

CEO and co-founder of HoYoverse, Haoyu Cai also said, “We will continue to focus on long-term operation strategies, consistent technical research, and innovation in a variety of fields, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and pipeline construction, to ensure that sufficient content is created to meet the expectations of players worldwide for a virtual world experience.”

The HoYoverse experience

The new brand has a number of games under its banner which take players in a completely new universe. Besides the already famous Genshin Impact, some of the other popular gaming products include Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Honkai: Star Rail.

Genshin Impact generated a mammoth USD 2 million revenue in its debut year of 2020. The streak continued when the game became the highest grossing mobile game in September 2021, with USD 341.7 million in player spending.

Other services and products

The official website also gives latest updates and information regarding all their mobile and role-playing games (RPGs). This might hint at the fact that MiHoYo is trying to integrate all their products under this one banner.

Besides the games, HiYoverse has also launched the dynamic desktop software “N0va Desktop,” the community product “HoYoLAB,” and has also created a number of other products like animations, comics, music, novels, and merchandise around their original creative concept.

The new metaverse brand is garnering global attention and has broadened its horizon by opening offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul.

