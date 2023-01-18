OnePlus 11: What we know about the new powerful smartphone launching in February

When companies launch new smartphones, it becomes a ritual for tech geeks to start comparing the new devices to see which one best suits their needs. In the past few months alone, we have seen several smartphones get launched, all of which boasted high-end specifications and innovative features. Now, one more device is getting added to that list. The OnePlus 11 is all set for its global launch this February, and we have got all the information you need regarding this flagship smartphone.

OnePlus to unveil the newest model of its flagship smartphone

In India, the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 7 February 2023, with the main attractions being the tech company’s flagship smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The event follows OnePlus 11’s official launch in China which took place earlier this month. According to multiple media publications, only the OnePlus 11 will be released next month, with there currently being no official announcement regarding the OnePlus 11 Pro’s release.

What will be the features and specifications?

The OnePlus 11 comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery that offers great longevity. Coming to its design, this device will be available in two models—a black one with a matt finish and a green one with a glossy finish. The Alert Slider, located above the power button, will also be returning. The beautiful LTPO3 AMOLED display also enhances the experience of using the OnePlus 11.

The smartphones under the hood specifications are also quite impressive. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, features a 32-megapixel rear camera with 2x telephoto zoom and optical image stabilisation, a 16-megapixel front camera to click detailed selfies and fast-charging functionality.

Everyone seems to be impressed with the camera performance of OnePlus 11

What will be the price?

While there haven’t been any official announcements regarding its price, it is expected that it might fall somewhere in the range of HKD 4622 to HKD 55000. This estimate is roughly based on the launch prices of previous models of OnePlus’s flagship device.

If you wish to attend the in-person event of the OnePlus 11 launch in New Delhi, click here.

