Picasso's family to release NFTs of the artist's never-seen-before ceramic work
27 Jan 2022

Picasso's family to release NFTs of the artist's never-seen-before ceramic work

Nishtha Grover
Pablo Picasso is venturing into the digital world.

The artwork of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century is being turned into, you guessed it, NFTs. Pablo Picasso’s granddaughter, Marina, along with her son, Florian Picasso, are putting on sale around 1,010 digital art pieces of the artist’s never-seen-before ceramic work.

Here’s what we know so far about Picasso’s digital artwork

A family heirloom

The artwork creating a lot of buzz is a Picasso family heirloom and Marina, in an interview with Associated Press, explained the piece as a “work that represents a face, and it’s very expressive,” she said, adding, “It’s joyful, happy. It represents life … It’s one of those objects that have been part of our life, our intimate lives — my life with my children.”

It is a ceramic pottery piece that is approximately the size of a large salad bowl and dates back to 1958.

At the moment, only a small portion of the ceramic bowl has been made visible in an attempt to protect it. The part that has been made visible shows details such as the number ‘58’ painted on its base and thick yellow paint.

Talking about connecting the world of Picasso and digital art, Florian Picasso said, “We’re trying to build a bridge between the NFT world and the fine art world.”

The auction and Picasso’s NFT marketplace

The auction will be hosted by Sotheby’s in March 2022 and the highest bidder will get a unique NFT and the original Picasso ceramic bowl.

Apart from that, the collection of 1,010 NFTs that are based on the ceramic piece is named Man and the Beast. It will be sold via the Picasso family’s own marketplace called ManAndTheBeat.com, which will have multiple drops, the first one being on 28 January.

The collection will also be honoured by Florian Picasso, who is a DJ, by releasing a new song on 4 February 2022, in collaboration with American musicians John Legend and Nas.

(Photo: Unsplash / Featured: Florian Picasso)

Nishtha Grover
A travel fanatic who loves exploring new dishes and cultures only to later write about them. You will either find her reading, trying new skincare products or sleeping during her spare time. Also, loves rock music and cannot do without it.
