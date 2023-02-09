POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro: Looking at their specs, prices and availability

POCO will be launching two new devices as part of its X5 series— the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro. Both models are powerful new smartphones and come loaded with impressive features and specifications. With both smartphones creating quite a bit of chatter on the internet, let’s take a closer look at their powerful specs, prices and availability.

POCO X5: Taking a deeper look at the smartphone’s specifications

For the POCO X5, the specs include a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 5000 mAh battery that offers incredible longevity, fast charging, and a powerful Snapdragon® 695 processor. This smartphone is also offering users 5G connectivity, an outstanding ultra-HD Al triple camera system, and a smoother, faster and more precise gaming experience. All in all, the POCO X5 smartphone has been designed to truly live up to its tagline of “Everything. Just right.”

The X5 has two premium models, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Prices vary for both models which are available in three colours: black, blue and green. Furthermore, the POCO X5 is quite creator-friendly with three camera lenses, an additional ‘Vlog Mode’, the ability to capture slow-motion videos and 4K recording. With an aperture of F/2.45, the X5 model’s 13-megapixel front camera can record videos in 1080p and 720p at 30 frames per second.

POCO X5 Pro: Bigger and better

POCO X5 Pro, the second device launched by the Chinese smartphone company, does everything that the POCO X5 does but better. It has a more powerful Snapdragon® 778G processor, a 108-megapixel pro-grade main camera, and turbocharging.

Its stunning 6.67-inch FHD AMOLED DotDisplay will leave you truly awestruck. It also features rapid charging at 67W and a 5000 mAh battery (however, it’s important to note that it doesn’t offer wireless charging). This model also features RAM expansion technology as well as Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos for a superior cinematic experience.

POCO X5 and X5 Pro: Their availability and prices

Both POCO smartphones were launched globally on 6 February 2023. As for the prices, the X5 Pro is rumoured to be priced at SGD 347. Unfortunately, there isn’t much clarity on the price for the X5.

