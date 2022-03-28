Rockstar Games launches a paid subscription for ‘GTA Online’ players

On 25 March, Rockstar Games announced a new GTA+ Player Membership for its console players.

This subscription service will be exclusively available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, starting this 29 March. It will enable easy access to a range of benefits for both new and old players on the latest generation consoles for USD 5.99 each month.

GTA+ membership benefits include a monthly deposit of GTA USD 500,000, along with the opportunity to claim exclusive properties in and around Los Santos to unlock the online game’s updates. The perks also include special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, GTA USD and RP bonuses and much more.

While regular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online events will continue normally for all players, the above benefits will come along with the events.

Here’s what we know about the new premium subscription

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online. A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

What are the benefits?

Rockstar Games has already shared a slew of benefits GTA+ members will receive from 29 March to 27 April, 2022.

Each member is entitled to GTA USD 500,000 delivered automatically to their Maze Bank Account each month. The website also states: “The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.”

It further adds, “The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.”

Your current LS Car Meet membership fees of GTA USD 50,000 will be waived off when you sign up for GTA+. Any yacht owner in GTA Online can automatically upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht completely free of charge.

As a GTA+ member, the Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts will be added automatically to your wardrobe and you will get a variety of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop in the gameplay.

Other benefits highlighted on the website are, “The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali” along with “3X GTA USD and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series and “2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.”

What’s more?

Including the above-mentioned perks, players can also avail extra bonus cash from GTA+ Shark Cards from the PlayStation Store on the PS5 or Microsoft Store.

More so, every month, GTA+ members will also get to claim a new set of rewards stored in the GTA Online web browser ⁠— complimentary.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games)