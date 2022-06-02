TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian’s 10,020 Souper Hero NFTs will be coming to you at HK$500 a piece on 19 June, minus the cryptocurrency razzle-dazzle. Net proceeds will go to Hong Kong Arts Centre for cultivating local digital artists.

Our favourite mixian joints, namely TamJai Yunnan Mixian and Tamjai SamGor Mixian, are officially venturing into the world of NFTs with the Souper Hero collection, all in the name of art. On behalf of potential owners and the beneficiaries at Hong Kong Arts Centre: winner winner, mixian dinner.

If you are fluent speakers of TamJaiese (the accented Cantonese championed by new immigrant TamJai waitresses), do not let me stand between you and this extremely well-produced trailer, spoken in TamJaiese and subtitled in Cantonese. But of course, this is still an English media and I am no offender of irresponsible journalism — find out everything about TamJai International’s Souper Hero below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rSf2jXZYgY

What’s the tea on TamJai International’s Souper Hero NFT collection?

The “What”

Presenting Souper Hero, TamJai International’s first-ever NFT collection for charity purposes. Designed by local comic artists Justin Wong, Kam Siu Man, Big Y, and Chow Siumou, Souper Hero is an assemblage of 10,020 unique avatars featuring TamJai-inspired motifs we all know and love.

There is a grand total of 4 categories to choose from: TamJai Topping Series, TamJai JehJeh Series, SamGor Topping Series and SamGor Character Series. You’re welcome (encouraged, even) to acquire more than one avatar though, as all net proceeds of Souper Hero will go to support Hong Kong Arts Centre’s “Out of the Cube” creator grooming programme.

In short, you are extending your patronage to TamJai into a patronship for up-and-coming local digital artists.

The “How Much”

Each Souper Hero avatar is priced at HK$500 per piece. Fringe benefits include a free bowl of mixian with two toppings, a complimentary VIP membership at either TamJai or SamGor, as well as invitation to private events — not to mention more surprises down the road.

The “When”

Souper Hero will be out on 19 June, but that’s only the public sale. To lay your hands on the 1,000 reserved NFTs, make sure to get your whitelist from this moment onward in preparation of the 8 June pre-sale; 20 extra-special pieces are also scheduled to be auctioned on a later date.

The “How”

Getting the whitelist: There are two ways to be considered for the whitelist: the Instagram way, and the in-store special agent way. If you are going down the social media route, tag two friends and Souper Hero’s handle @tamjai_souperhero in an Instagram Story or Reel, then slide the screenshot into their DMs. See here for more details.



If the special operation method intrigues you, next time you visit any TamJai or SamGor location, find a JehJeh (our affectionate term for TamJai waitresses) and utter to her the secret phrase: “JehJeh, I want a whitelist!” She will hand you a whitelist chance card. This is not a prank.

(Edit: Sign up for second-round whitelist here, it’s going fast!)

Payment methods: As the beacon of casual dining, TamJai International understands what the average person wants: convenience and ease. That is why the Souper Hero collection can be purchased by fiat money such as credit cards on Artzioneer, the official marketplace of the project.

Follow the Super Hero Instagram for future announcements and updates.