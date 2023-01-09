Why is League Of Legends going viral right now?

The online game League of Legends is creating quite a stir on the internet these days. Here’s why.

If you’re a hardcore gamer, this won’t be the first time you’re hearing about this popular game. However, if you are a newbie to gaming and esports, scroll on as we explain why it is an online rage.

All about the online game League of Legends

League of Legends is an online multiplayer game developed in 2009 by Riot Games. In this game, the players select a character and then compete with each other on one of three different lanes. Their main goal? To destroy each other’s nexus.

Over the years, League of Legends has stood out for its free-to-play model, competitiveness, battle strategies, and steady patch updates by developers. One match usually takes around 20 to 4o minutes to complete. In some extreme cases, however, a single match might take more than 40 minutes to finish.

League of Legends is so popular that regional and world championships are held each year for its players. Some of the best players in the world compete with each other at these championships to win prizes worth millions.

League of Legends LCK has also announced dates for its Spring Split championship

With its 13th season all set to begin on January 10, fans are quite excited to see the world’s best players in action. As it happens, the League of Legends LCK has recently announced its dates for the Spring Split championship. It is scheduled to begin on January 18, 2023 and will witness some of the best players from 2022 competing against each other.

Mark your calendars for Jan.18 – the #LCK is back! 📍Opening Match

— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX

— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1 ❗️Be sure to note the weekend match time change:

Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]

Weekends: 15:00, 17:30 [KST] pic.twitter.com/7fBwPbFqEU — LCK (@LCK) January 5, 2023

As for LEC 2023 Winter Split, League of Legends has announced its dates as well. The tournament will take begin on January 21.

#LEC returns January 21! Check out your schedule for the first two weeks of the Winter Split 👇 pic.twitter.com/ugTXTHnqUB — LEC (@LEC) December 15, 2022

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura went viral for playing League of Legends for 12 hours straight

Japanese Singer and Songwriter LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura revealed in one of her Fearless Kkura episodes that she plays League of Legends for 12 hours straight. In the same episode, she also names her favourite world champion and even reveals how playing the game has led her to improve her Korean.

The singer, who calls herself a silver-tier player, also locked horns with world champion Deft in one of her episodes. You can watch Sakura’s clash with Deft below:

