Introducing 42 Tung St: a hidden luxury residence in SoHo

Set in the cozy neighborhood of SoHo, the 42 Tung St. residences were handcrafted for a select few. Described as a collector’s delight, the new property is the brainchild of developer TDS – The Development Studio and founded by Keith Kerr, former chairman of Swire Properties.

Discerning residents will appreciate the unique, finely crafted living experience offered by these 13 exclusive residences featuring nine simplex and four duplex units. Building on the success of 28 Aberdeen St., another elegant and functional residence nestled in the urban landscape, 42 Tung St. showcases a timeless New York-style apartment design, with spacious living areas, large windows offering much-needed natural light in the urban area, and modern finishes.

Exteriors are crisp, modern, and tasteful — distinct yet inconspicuous — while taking nothing away from the character of the neighborhood. The true beauty lies within, starting from the limestone-lined lobby to the individual lift lobbies for each apartment, and luxurious kitchens by luxury german manufacturer, Bulthaup. Adding a dash of excitement to everyday life, the apartment building provides breathtaking views of the city, especially on the higher levels and The Apex duplex unit.

The 42 Tung St address also conveniently lies just a short stroll from Central, a host of Michelin-star restaurants, and hidden gems. Similar to living in Soho or West Village in Manhattan, residents are offered more than just convenience when opting to live here.

Contemporary galleries such as Soluna Fine Art and Flowers Gallery lie on the very same street while a stones throw away are a diverse range of charming dining spots including Chachawan, Tate Dining Room, El Vaso de Oro, and Wing Wah Cafe. Within walking distance are also a number of cultural hotspots including mixed-use arts and design venue PMQ and Hong Kong’s infamous party district Lan Kwai Fong, meanswhile, Sheung Wan Station is just 6 minutes walk away offering easy and unfettered access to the city.

The 42 Tung St. residences are now open for visitation and inquiries. Limited Duplex units are available exclusively by tender. Head over to the dedicated website for more details.

District: Sai Ying Pun & Sheung Wan

Name of Street and Street Number of the Development: 42 Tung Street

The Website Address designated by the Vendor for the Development: 42tungst.hk

The photographs, images, drawings or sketches shown in this advertisement/promotional material represent an artist’s impression of the development concerned only. They are not drawn to scale and/or may have been edited and processed with computerized imaging techniques. Prospective purchasers should make reference to the sales brochure for details of the development. The Vendor also advises prospective purchasers to conduct an on-site visit for a better understanding of the development site, its surrounding environment and the public facilities nearby.