Bugatti Residences by Binghatti debuts in Dubai

Bugatti jumps on the bandwagon of branded residences by building its very own skyscraper.

The automotive industry is on a roll. Following the debut of Aston Martin and Bentley‘s buildings, Bugatti is revealing its residence in Dubai, launched in partnership with Emirati developer Binghatti.

Aptly named Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the luxury automaker’s new venture is a 42-storey tower in the city’s Business Bay area. It represents a futuristic oasis with a flowing structure fitted with linear balconies. In the interior of the building, Bugatti’s luxurious design reigns, featuring a gold-hued foyer, floor-to-ceiling windows and marble and light wooden decor that make way for natural light.

The ultra-modern residence comprises 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses that come equipped with customisation and multi-use layouts. Residents also have access to two garage-to-penthouse car lifts, naturally.

Amenities include a full-on Riviera-inspired beach (!), private pool and jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table and a members club, as well as the usual valets, chauffeurs and concierge services.

Find out more about Bugatti Residences by Binghatti and how you can cop a unit of your own on the official website.