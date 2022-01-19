Baby essentials: 14 must-haves for Hong Kong parents

From bathtubs to backpacks, these 14 essentials will help you settle and care for your newest addition to the family.

Becoming a new parent is daunting enough without having to trawl through thousands of baby products. Do you really need a baby bouncer? What does a swaddle do anyway?

To make your life easier, we’ve picked out 14 baby essentials to help you navigate parenthood in Hong Kong.

Must-have baby essentials for expecting Hong Kong parents