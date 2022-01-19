Home > Living > Baby essentials: 14 must-haves for Hong Kong parents
19 Jan 2022 03:46 PM

Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
From bathtubs to backpacks, these 14 essentials will help you settle and care for your newest addition to the family.

Becoming a new parent is daunting enough without having to trawl through thousands of baby products. Do you really need a baby bouncer? What does a swaddle do anyway?

To make your life easier, we’ve picked out 14 baby essentials to help you navigate parenthood in Hong Kong.

Must-have baby essentials for expecting Hong Kong parents

BabyBjörn Mini Mesh Carrier

1 /14

BabyBjörn Mini Mesh Carrier

Narrow pavements, bumpy roads and crowded neighbourhoods mean that Hong Kong is not the most stroller-friendly city in the world. A good carrier is essential for navigating bustling streets with baby in tow. The BabyBjörn Mini Carrier is lightweight, easy to put on, and best of all, is perfect for getting on with your day – hands free. Only suitable for babies up to one year old, the lack of a hip support belt can be a little taxing on the shoulders; so perhaps opt for a heavier duty Ergobaby (great for hiking season), or a the coveted Artipoppe for longer days away from home.

BabyBjörn Mini Mesh Carrier
Price
HK$799
GET IT HERE
Love to Dream Swaddle

2 /14

Love to Dream Swaddle

A baby’s ‘Moro reflex’ (when they suddenly startle and fling their arms up) means that most babies tend to sleep with their arms up in the air, and are often most comfortable in this position until the reflex waivers at around six months old. If you baby is hard to settle, it’s likely that you’ll have tried a whole bunch of swaddles, however the Love to Dream Swaddle is award-winning for good reason.

A great ‘safe sleep’ option that has been backed by the  “International Hip Dysplasia Institute,” if you’re struggling with traditional swaddles and not ready to move on to a sleep sack, give ‘swaddling up’ a go. It might just make those early morning returns to the office less reliant on a strong cuppa.

Love to Dream Swaddle
Price
HK$299
GET IT HERE
BABYZEN YOYO² All-in-1 with Car Seat

3 /14

BABYZEN YOYO² All-in-1 with Car Seat

Yes, Hong Kong is notoriously hard to navigate with a stroller, but we can’t wear our little one’s all day every day! A baby essential no matter where you are in the world, the BABYZEN YOYO is made for Hong Kong parents due to its nifty, sleek design that easily folds up to be slung over your shoulder — handy for packed MTRs and loading into a taxi.

Available to buy “all-in-one” which includes the newborn insert, 6-months+ and attachable car seat, the BABYZEN YOYO fits in the overhead locker of an airplane, which makes for an easy travel option. The stroller size is just what you need to nip around the city, but fair warning – the underneath storage is tight, so buy your diaper bag accordingly, or pick up a few stroller hooks to attach shopping to.

BABYZEN YOYO² All-in-1 with Car Seat
Price
HK$8,590
GET IT HERE
White Noise Machine

4 /14

White Noise Machine

If your baby struggles to fall and stay asleep amidst the sounds of construction and clatter of mahjong tiles , a white-noise machine can actually help to create a comfortable, womb-like environment that calms infants and encourages them to settle and fall asleep faster. Easily attached to a crib or to your brand-new BABYZEN stroller, there are plenty on the market to choose from, but this owl-shaped Skip Hop soother is as cute as it is effective. Alternatively, Amazon has plenty of options.

 

 

White Noise Machine
Price
HK$169
GET IT HERE
BabyBjörn Bliss Baby Bouncer

5 /14

BabyBjörn Bliss Baby Bouncer

When shoulders are strained and arms aching, somewhere to safely put them down is essential. New parents have undoubtedly heard of the BabyBjörn Bliss Baby Bouncer, a lightweight, foldable chair for little ones to relax in while you fix yourself some lunch. The natural rocking of the bouncer is not only soothing, but as your baby grows they learn to control the rocking and stimulate their balance and motor skills — plus, you get five minutes to yourself. Ten, if you’re lucky.

 

 

BabyBjörn Bliss Baby Bouncer
Price
HK$1,678
GET IT HERE
Shnuggle Baby Bath

6 /14

Shnuggle Baby Bath

There aren’t many apartments in Hong Kong that come with a bath tub, so finding a baby bath that is free-standing rather than immersive is key. The Shnuggle Baby bath is a great option for those with little space as it fits easily into a kitchen sink. You can buy the accompanying stand, too. Easy to drain and clean, the bath has a built in seat which makes it supportive and suitable to use from birth.

Shnuggle Baby Bath
Price
HK$299
GET IT HERE
BIBS Colour Collection Pacifier

7 /14

BIBS Colour Collection Pacifier

A pacifier can be both a blessing and a curse (as you pop it back in their mouth for the hundredth time), but for those looking to introduce a pacifier it doesn’t get cuter than BIBS’ pastel colour collection. Made from natural latex, BIBS pacifiers have been expertly designed to imitate the shape of a mother’s breast and have even been recommended by midwifes to support breastfeeding.

BIBS Colour Collection Pacifier
Price
HK$115
GET IT HERE
Skip Hop Stroller Organiser

8 /14

Skip Hop Stroller Organiser

When you’re already loaded up like a packhorse, the last thing you want to be doing it sifting through your bags to find your keys. Attaching to the handle of your stroller, an organiser is great if you’re only heading out briefly, or just need a place to put and access all the essentials — spare diapers included.

Skip Hop Stroller Organiser
Price
HK$199
GET IT HERE
BABYZEN YOYO Cup Holder

9 /14

BABYZEN YOYO Cup Holder

Simply because you need somewhere to hold your oat milk cappuccino.

BABYZEN YOYO Cup Holder
Price
HK$250
GET IT HERE
Apple AirPods

10 /14

Apple AirPods

Whether its taking a work call while rocking baby to sleep or just to help dial down a particularly bad tantrum, AirPods are perfect for keeping your hands free.

Apple AirPods
Price
HK$1,499
GET IT HERE
Casetify Mirror Phone Case

11 /14

Casetify Mirror Phone Case

How is a phone case a baby essential you ask? Bear with us. If you’ve ever finally settled your over-tired little one on to your chest and daren’t move for fear of waking them, a mirrored phone case helps you to check if those eyes are firmly closed, simply by using the reflection. Same goes for when they’re in a carrier and can’t quite see if they’re asleep from your angle. This one comes in handy more often than you think.

 

 

Casetify Mirror Phone Case
Price
HK$429
GET IT HERE
Indi Diaper Backpack

12 /14

Indi Diaper Backpack

A quintessential baby item, choosing the perfect diaper bag is high on the priority list for parents to be. With many things to consider such as size, comfort and practicability, you may go through a few before you find ‘the one’. New York company Dagne Dover is quickly becoming a firm favourite for first time parents thanks to its sleek design and three sizes to choose from. Comfortable straps? Check. Stroller clips? Check. Laptop compartment? Check!

Plus, we love that the lining, shoe bag, and dust bag are all made from Repreve® recycled polyester — a durable, versatile material that turns recycled bottles into bags.

Indi Diaper Backpack
Price
HK1,440
GET IT HERE
ben & ellie Nappy Change Clutch

13 /14

ben & ellie Nappy Change Clutch

If you’re heading out of the house or don’t have the room for a larger changing pad, a foldable, wipeable change mat makes dealing with diaper blow-outs that much easier on the go. A nappy wallet and baby changing mat in one, this stylish leather pouch by ben & ellie is padded for comfort and kitted out with  five pockets to store and organise up to six nappies, nappy rash creams, baby wipes and additional items like a spare onesie, a wet bag or disposable nappy bags. Definitely a luxurious addition to your baby essentials list.

ben & ellie Nappy Change Clutch
Price
HK$1,073
GET IT HERE
59s UV Sterilizer Bag

14 /14

59s UV Sterilizer Bag

If your baby throws their pacifier straight on to the streets of Mong Kok or drops their teething ring over lunch, don’t panic. The 59s UV Sterilser Bag is non-toxic and kills up to 99.9 percent of germs. Simply attach the power bank, turn it on and your item is sterilised within just a minute or two. It’s even compact enough to chuck in the bottom of a stroller or at the top of a diaper bag. No more panicking if you forget to pack that spare!

Hero and featured images credited to BABYZEN.

59s UV Sterilizer Bag
Price
HK$399
GET IT HERE
Hong Kong baby friendly parenting baby products baby essentials
A typical ‘third culture’ kid, Lexi spent the best part of her life between Hong Kong and Malaysia. A self-confessed heliophile with a thirst for travel and adventure, she moved home to foster a career in digital editing and lifestyle copywriting. Loves include: commas, nervous laughter and her rescue pup, Wella
Beauty Travel Interior Design Luxury property Tech

