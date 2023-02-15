Ketogenic diet: A detailed guide for beginners

Curious about making your way through the insanely popular ketogenic journey? Figuring out what to eat on any diet is one of the most significant parts of getting started, and if you need help as a beginner, we’ve got your back.

Kim and Kourtney (Kardashian, obvs) have raved about the diet, and a ton of Victoria’s Secret models are fans. Counterintuitive to ‘burning fat’, the keto diet centres around fat (a lot of it). As a refresher: the ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet. Most need help understanding how to eat healthy with that macronutrient distribution. To make your transition to the keto world a little easier, we have compiled a beginner’s guide for you!

How does the ketogenic diet work?

The ‘low-carb, high-fat’ diet formula keeps the carbohydrate intake at its minimum (less than 5% of your calories), protein in moderation (15% to 20% of calories) and fat at the peak (80% of your daily calories). This drastic reduction in carb intake puts your body in a state of ketosis, where it burns fats rather than carbs to gather energy. The body starts producing ketones, the organic compounds to replace the missing carbohydrates. The blood sugar and insulin levels reduce significantly, with the rising ketones endowing weight loss and some health benefits.

The Ketogenic diet originates back to the 1920s when it was used to treat childhood epilepsy. According to a paper published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people opting for keto experienced 30% to 40% fewer seizures, with its striking success rate making it popular across decades.

Types of keto diet

A study in the Cureus Journal has listed down four variations of the keto diet. Depending on the level of fat, carbohydrate, and protein intake, one can decide what works best for them.

Standard keto diet : This has the lowest carb intake of only 10%. The fat level hovers around 70%, while protein is at 20%. It’s the strictest type of keto as it could require eating less than 20 grams of carbohydrates each day. So, consult your dietician before switching things up.

: This has the lowest carb intake of only 10%. The fat level hovers around 70%, while protein is at 20%. It’s the strictest type of keto as it could require eating less than 20 grams of carbohydrates each day. So, consult your dietician before switching things up. Cyclical keto diet: It is made up of 70% to 75% fat, 15% to 20% protein and 5% to 10% carbohydrates on keto days. Meanwhile, non-keto days give you the leisure of consuming 15% fat, 15% protein and 70% carbohydrates. As the name suggests, it allows one to cycle in and out of keto to maintain a more balanced diet. For example, you can stick five days of intense keto followed by a two-day weekend high on carbs.

Targeted keto diet: Comprising of 65% to 70% fat, 20% protein, and 10% to 15% carbohydrates, this diet is suggested for athletes or individuals who work out regularly. It allows additional carbohydrate intake before and after intensive workouts.

High-protein keto diet: This involves about 60% fat, 35% protein and 5% carbohydrates. While this is one of the most chosen kinds, it may not result in ketosis as your body can convert protein into glucose to cover its fuel needs.

While all four types help achieve the desired results, the standard keto diet plan is the most recommended.

Keto diet food list: What to eat and avoid?

Now, one of the most common questions is—how does eating high-fat foods like meat, butter, and cheese all day aid in reducing weight? Well, keto alters the way your body processes food and your carb cravings plummet exponentially. To stick to the macronutrient needs, one must be aware of the right foods to consume. For example, instead of resorting to rice, noodles and bread, load up on peas, beans or bananas and pineapples.

Foods to eat

Meat and its substitutes : Meat is key to achieving desired results via the keto diet. You can have beef, pork, lamb or poultry, tofu and tempeh.

Fish, crabs and more : Salmon, sardines, mackerel, trout, and tuna are some of the fatty fish that are keto-friendly. Crabs and lobsters are also on the list.

Veggies : Low-carb vegetables like peppers, onions, cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, asparagus, and kale are keto-friendly foods.

Berries and fruits : When eaten in small servings, berries and limes work great. A bowl of fresh berries topped with whipped cream and a dash of dark chocolate makes for a delicious keto meal.

Cheese and butter : Cheddar, goat, cream, blue and other unprocessed cheese work well. White butter and heavy cream are also great options.

Sauces to make meals enjoyable : What’s better than a flavorful meal on a strict diet? Those following keto can use a dash of Bearnaise sauce, garlic butter and mayo to alleviate their meals.

Seeds and nuts : When eaten proportionally, seeds and nuts are also a reliable source of fueling yourselves on keto. Choose from almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, or chia seeds.

Foods to avoid

Sugary substances : Canned drinks, candies, ice creams, and cereals don’t go hand-in-hand with the keto diet. Fruits containing high sugar concentrations, especially mangoes, grapes, and bananas, are a no-go! Natural sweeteners and savoury items like ketchup and salad dressings are not recommended.

Starch : Starch breaks down into sugar after digestion, so all starchy items are forbidden. Avoid eating bread, rice, pasta, cereal, and porridge. Instead, use their keto counterparts available in the market.

Diet/ low-fat products : Special keto cookies or sweeteners are highly processed and may lead to carb cravings. Since they add less nutritional value, these products slow down weight loss.

Alcohol : Avoid beer, wine, and any other alcoholic beverage.

Ketogenic diet: Risks and side effects

Keto side effects normally hit at the beginning of your diet as your body adjusts to a new eating plan. Since it’s a radical shift for most people, the side effects can be quite grave. If you’re planning to resort to a keto diet, remember it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution and has potential adverse side effects as well.

Keto flu : It’s common for the flu to catch you in the initial weeks of your diet leading to headaches, fatigue, nausea and more. The side-effect is a result of the transition from carbs to fats. Once the body gets attuned to the new fuel source, the flu subsides.

: It’s common for the flu to catch you in the initial weeks of your diet leading to headaches, fatigue, nausea and more. The side-effect is a result of the transition from carbs to fats. Once the body gets attuned to the new fuel source, the flu subsides. Mood swings : The food you eat guides your mental performance as well. A low-carb diet deprives the body of serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate mood, sleep and appetite.

: The food you eat guides your mental performance as well. A low-carb diet deprives the body of serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate mood, sleep and appetite. Diarrhoea : When we consume fat-rich foods, our liver secretes bile into the digestive system to help break it down. So, with increased fat comes an increased level of bile, which loosens the stool and accelerates the speed at which it moves through our system.

: When we consume fat-rich foods, our liver secretes bile into the digestive system to help break it down. So, with increased fat comes an increased level of bile, which loosens the stool and accelerates the speed at which it moves through our system. Bad breath : You might experience an acetone-like (chemical used in nail polish remover) odour in your breath.

: You might experience an acetone-like (chemical used in nail polish remover) odour in your breath. Stress on kidneys : People often load up on meat during their keto course, leading to high protein levels. Eating too much protein negatively affects kidney function.

: People often load up on meat during their keto course, leading to high protein levels. Eating too much protein negatively affects kidney function. Excess saturated fat : Meat, butter, palm oil are all foods that contain saturated fat, which can increase LDL (the bad cholesterol). The American Heart Association recommends only 13 grams per day of saturated fats. However, the key elements of keto surpass that.

: Meat, butter, palm oil are all foods that contain saturated fat, which can increase LDL (the bad cholesterol). The American Heart Association recommends only 13 grams per day of saturated fats. However, the key elements of keto surpass that. Substandard diet: Eliminating fruits, some types of vegetables and grains among other things deprives you of many nutrients. A study published by Harvard Medical School also highlights the same issue. One can be at risk of micronutrient deficiency, including selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins B and C.

Benefits of ketogenic diet

Weight loss : Multiple scientific studies have proven that keto diets lead to more significant weight loss. With lower insulin levels and a natural reduction in appetite, among other things, this diet accelerates your weight loss journey.

Lowers blood sugar levels : Ketogenic diets have immense benefits in controlling blood sugar levels. Eating fewer carbs can lead your pancreas to secrete less insulin and lower blood sugar.

Improve risk factors for heart disease : A study on the impact of keto diet on cardiometabolic factors, found that it improved many ‘anthropometric, haemodynamic and metabolic parameters’ related to cardiovascular disease risk.

Improves fatty liver disease : Studies have also shown that the keto diet aids those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. A low-carb diet improves insulin resistance, which can even reverse the disease.

Before embarking on the keto diet, make sure you weigh the pros and cons and consult a medical professional.

(Image credit: The Lazy Artist Gallery/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: nensuria/ Freepik)