Medicom Toy unveils a fragment design Doraemon

Following the launch of his very own university this year and pasting his thunderbolt logo on everything from cantaloupes to Tamagotchis, Hiroshi Fujiwara now collaborates with Medicom Toy for a special-edition fragment design Doraemon.

First serialised in 1969, the story of Doraemon is centered around a robotic cat which travels back in time from the 22nd century to assist a boy named Nobita Nobi. With its 43rd feature film set to release next year, Fuji F. Fuji’s character has become a certified international icon with Japan’s Foreign Ministry officially appointing the robot-cat as the country’s “anime ambassador” in 2008.

With Doraemon’s birthday coming up (September 3, 2112), fragment design crafts a special collectible, dressing the anime character in a black coat with a muted purple collar and thunderbolt-engraved bell.

Look for the fragment design Doraemon to release on September 3 at 2G Tokyo via web raffle. Retail price is set at 11,000 JPY ($590 HKD).

Images courtesy of Medicom Toy and 2G Tokyo