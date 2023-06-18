Undefeated opens a new store in Guangzhou

Undefeated has opened a new chapter store in Guangzhou, China. The store is located in the Dong Shan Kou area, the city’s most affluent modern district that is a mixture of both Chinese and Western influences.

Through various collaborations with Nike, New Balance, Converse, Pro-Keds, and Timberland, Undefeated has established themselves as one of the best stores to go to for limited edition sneakers and street fashion brands.

The two-story building designed by Liu Xiangbo and Link Architects, maximises the massive space in the building and adopts an industrial look to the interior design.

The architects behind the building decided to reveal its original steel and concrete construction by removing its decorative surfaces. Liu and Link Architects wanted to remodel the building and utilise the natural structure and framework design of the building to match Undefeated’s streetwear ambiance.

The eye-catching space of Undefeated Guangzhou reportedly borrows elements from Undefeated’s Los Angeles gym called UACTP. The Undefeated Guangzhou store draws inspiration from the training facility aesthetics, and continues a neighbourhood refurbishment movement seen in China where old factories and warehouses are repurposed a new modern, minimalistic, and stylish buildings.

This new Guangzhou outpost joins other locations in the U.S., Japan, and China, in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Undefeated Guangzhou

Guangzhou, Yue Xiu District

No. 48 Miaoqian West Street

Building No.5