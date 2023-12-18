Let this jumbo Calcifer cushion keep you warm this winter

facebook
18 Dec 2023

The Howl’s Moving Castle merch at Studio Ghibli‘s official gift shop, Donguri Republic, has received a massive restock of popular items and has just released a new batch of Calcifer-themed items including one XL Calcifer cushion.

Fans of the animated film will remember Calcifer as the outspoken resident fire demon of Howl’s castle. Glowing bright red (sometimes blue), Calcifer is bound to the castle and powers the entire abode using his magic.

This new restock brings back items that sold out quickly during their first release. Items like the colour wheel keychain, Calcifer coasters, Calcifer nightlight, Howl’s silver earrings and necklace, and Heen plush are all back on the online store.

One of the new items that fans are excited about is the large version of the Calcifer cushion. This oversized version sits at W35 x H31 x D24cm, is made from polyester material, and shows the fire demon’s flame in an orange gradient. As one of the more whimsical characters in the film, this Calcifer product comes just after the release of the Calcifer beanbag that sold out within a matter of hours after its release.

Those looking for the jumbo version of the Calcifer cushion can find it at Donguri Sora for ¥5,500 JPY (~HKD300).

