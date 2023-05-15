facebook
Home > Living > Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million USD
Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million USD
Living
15 May 2023 02:59 PM

Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million USD

Ambrose Leung

Drake‘s Beverly Hills mansion has just been listed on The Beverly Hills Estates for $88 million USD.

Located on 9904 Kip Drive, the 24,260 sq-ft mansion sits on a 860,310 sq-ft lot and features 10 bedrooms, and 22 bathrooms. The gated home was designed by KAA Associates and offers stunning views of the city, canyon and ocean.

Other amenities include 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds, a professional screening room, a gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, a library, two family rooms, a wine cellar, and three ensuite bedrooms for staff. Keeping owners entertained is the 11-car garage, gym, game room, tennis court, and pool. Check out the listing over at TBHE.

(Images: The Beverly Hills Estates)

Beverly Hills Drake KAA Associates
Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million USD

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.