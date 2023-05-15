Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million USD

Drake‘s Beverly Hills mansion has just been listed on The Beverly Hills Estates for $88 million USD.

Located on 9904 Kip Drive, the 24,260 sq-ft mansion sits on a 860,310 sq-ft lot and features 10 bedrooms, and 22 bathrooms. The gated home was designed by KAA Associates and offers stunning views of the city, canyon and ocean.

Other amenities include 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds, a professional screening room, a gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, a library, two family rooms, a wine cellar, and three ensuite bedrooms for staff. Keeping owners entertained is the 11-car garage, gym, game room, tennis court, and pool. Check out the listing over at TBHE.

(Images: The Beverly Hills Estates)