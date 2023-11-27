facebook
Harvey Nichols to close its Landmark location after 18 years
Living
27 Nov 2023 01:09 PM

Harvey Nichols to close its Landmark location after 18 years

Ambrose Leung

Harvey Nichols in Central Landmark is closing its doors after 18 years.

With over 190 years of history, Harvey Nichols was purchased from the Burton Group by Dickson Concepts in 1991 for £53.6 million GBP.

This decision was announced by the British retail store’s parent company, indicating that the 60,000 sq-ft space would be given up to a new tenant this coming March. A large reason for this decision is due to the decreased spending from mainland Chinese tourists, and the decrease in spending from the local population.

On top of the convenience of online shopping, locals are spending less in the city and more while on vacation. Japan remains a top destination given the current exchange rate between the Hong Kong dollar and the Japanese Yen.

In a statement by Dickson Concepts executive chairman, Dickson Poon, the company will look to focus on its Pacific Place location in Admiralty. “We believe that this strategic decision will enable us to consolidate and further build our local customer base at Pacific Place while significantly reducing our cost base which should have an even greater positive impact on our bottom line.”

Harvey Nichols is currently led by Pearson Poon as the Vice Chairman following the resignation of Chief Executive Manju Malhotra, which was announced this past August.

(Image via Googlemaps)

Harvey Nichols The Landmark Retail Dickson Concepts
Harvey Nichols to close its Landmark location after 18 years

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

