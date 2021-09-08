You’ll want to fill your home with accessories from this limited-edition IKEA collection

One very bold, very charming KARISMATISK collection created by Zandra Rhodes, in particular.

We can all agree on this much: IKEA is a some kind of wonderful place. It’s great for its meatballs and hot dogs. For home solutions, from its versatile KALLAX storage system to the REGOLIT paper-made, dome-shaped lamp that many have become aquainted with one way or another — in barely furnished uni housing; newly rented apartments.

Now, a new addition to grace the list of IKEA Greats: KARISMATISK.

It’s the latest 26-piece collection created in collaboration with vivacious British fashion icon Zandra Rhodes, who, if you couldn’t have guessed, is best known for her loud, unapologetic prints and larger-than-life designs that shouts “fearless, fabulous self-expression”, followed by a theatric twirl-and-flick of the designer’s signature short neon-pink bob. Rhodes, knighted as Damn in 2014, is a favourite amongst the stars, and counts fans in Paris Hilton, Diana Ross, Freddie Mercury and, more notably, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The pieces reflect Rhodes’ commitment to individuality pushed into everyday living quarters from wardrobes; through winding curves on a pattern; an asymmetric angle in a home object; or a splash of colour that always looks on the bright side of life. It’s all about reaching beyond design comforts, and especially in the case of the Swedish giant’s pared-back, Scandi-style, for a little smidge of flamboyance and surprise.

“The name KARISMATISK is absolutely perfect for this collection, which I think is about character and dynamism.” said Rhodes, “Have fun! Life is too short!”

And short it is, which explains the whole lot of dramatic, attention-drawing details. Maximalist upon maximalist details of shirring, layering, ruffling, fringing, all doused in shiny, jewel-toned shades pulled from Rhodes’ own glam-rock palette and thoughtfully refitted into the functional structures of the IKEA roster. Simply begging to be thrown into already existing spaces. Go on, give it a chance!

Some will appear familiar: The iconic, cobalt blue FRAKTA carrier bag, awash in a new coat of bright fuchsia with a frothy ruffled edge. Or, the wavy KRABB mirror, now a “functional art” piece as a canvas for Rhodes’ signature stylised ‘Lady Head’ illustration which has been part of the designer’s archives since the 70s and had its moment on the high-fashion runway during Rhodes’ Autumn/Winter 1978 collection in the form of diamantés and decorative stitches.

Others include bold cushion covers and rugs in statement swirls and florals; a fabulous maroon-shaded room divider that’ll look so pretty against mid-century furnishings; storage boxes lined with frou-frou frills; chrome-finished lamp-shades; and pre-cut fabrics — attached with a cut-out kaftan fabric (cause that’s Rhodes’ preferred silhouette!) for all your designing dreams.

Should you doubt your home decorating talents and need a royal wave of recognition, these drapes, cushions, lamp-shades are all Princess Di approved. Basically.

KARISMATISK medium carrier bag (HK$24.9)

KARISMATISK lamp shade HK$299.9 (Left) and KARISMATISK storage case HK$129.9 (Right)

KARISMATISK mirror (HK$149.9)

KARISMATISK set of 2 Vase (HK$199.9)(Left) and KARISMATISK lamp shade (HK$199.9)(Right)

KARISMATISK throw (HK$399)

The limited-edition KARISMATISK collection is available at the Causeway Bay store only. The collection is also available online here.

IKEA Causeway Bay, Upper Basement, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3125 0888