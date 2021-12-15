Nice Things: Dior Maison Christmas Holiday Collection

If you’re thinking of elevating your workday space, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome. Nice Things is a collection of homewares, furniture and décor pieces that’ll take your home one step closer to looking like that double-page interior design spread you’ve pinned on your moodboard. This edition: Designer tableware for your holiday table setting from Dior Maison.

Those given the title of Christmas Dinner Host this year have a lot to think about. It is, after all, the first holiday season that’s quasi-officially back to normal. Normal-ish. No travel, of course, unless you’ve managed to land yourself a quarantine hotel that doesn’t also cost your whole life savings. And for the rest, they’ll be here, stuck in the city. But as any Good Host knows, there are no exceptions, no excuses when it comes to putting together a Christmas dinner that dazzles and stuns.

So set the table with something beyond the traditional turkey centrepiece, Santa-printed napkins and matching red-and-green ceramics. This Christmas should be extra, extra, extra! No pot-lucks! Go all out in full glitz and glamour, decked out in silver and gold for your tree; yourself and everything. And the table? This dazzling holiday collection from Dior is one that sends a very apropos message: ’tis the season of extravagance.

This very glamorous, gilded collection is a full set of tableware from dinner and dessert plates, glassware and serving dishes crafted in extra-fine Limoges porcelain. Over the glossy surface are delicate sketches by artist Pietro Ruffo of the iconic Dior Lucky Star and the House’s signature swirls of enchanting flora — mirroring motifs strung across the Dior 2022 Cruise Collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. They’re delicately layered over designated serving mats with matching cutlery and napkins. A matching Dior chair, even, if that’s the atmosphere you’re after. And instead of cardboard Christmas crackers that pop open with a party paper hat and the same joke shared five times over, lay down a special holiday keepsake: mini candles, notebooks, teas and delicate glass Christmas baubles.

And anyway, a Dior Christmas is always better than an ordinary one, right?

Shop Dior’s Christmas collection in-stores.

Dior, various locations including Shop G40-G45, G/F, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2524 8277